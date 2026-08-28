'Bastardization of History': Kash Patel Has Warning for Canada Over CBC's Woke 9/11 Coverage

News broke Thursday that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had reverted to previous editorial guidance and issued a memo telling reporters not to call terrorist attacks like 9/11, well, what they are: terrorist attacks.

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As the old saying goes, you can’t fix stupid.

Their replacement phrase is infuriating: 9/11 wasn’t a terrorist attack; it was a case of “hijackings [that] led to passenger jet crashes.” It almost makes it sound like an accident.

As the U.S. prepares to honor the 25th anniversary of the terrible day and the almost 3,000 lives that were lost, FBI Director Kash Patel was none too pleased with the CBC’s attempt to rewrite history. Posting to social media Thursday evening, he warned agencies in the Great White North that they need to condemn this nonsense or they won’t need to bother calling the Bureau for help with security and investigations:

Any agency in Canada that doesn’t publicly reject this bastardization of history, and an insult to the souls lost during our largest terrorist attack in US history will no longer have friend in this FBI… Not to mention our heroes that responded in the aftermath 🇺🇸



WE WILL NEVER… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 28, 2026

Any agency in Canada that doesn’t publicly reject this bastardization of history, and an insult to the souls lost during our largest terrorist attack in US history will no longer have friend in this FBI… Not to mention our heroes that responded in the aftermath 🇺🇸 WE WILL NEVER FORGET 9-11

The CBC is mostly funded by the Canadian government to the tune of approximately $1.4 billion a year. As I wrote Thursday, President Trump, who is battling our northern neighbors over trade, has imposed 50 percent tariffs on a number of Canadian goods, but maybe he should raise them to 1,000 for this slap in the face.

It’s unclear if Patel will take any formal steps regarding the Bureau’s cooperation with Canada’s law enforcement agencies, but normally they work closely together on border issues, terrorism, and crime. It would certainly impact them negatively if they asked for help and the FBI said, “No thanks, call somebody else.”

The U.S. ambassador to Canada agreed:

Just this year, @FBI has been instrumental in or directly responsible for multiple disruptions of significant terrorist and violent criminal organizations operating within Canada. Failure to recognize and confront radical and terrorist ideologies significantly endangers our… https://t.co/mTeyUfStgv — Ambassador Pete Hoekstra (@USAmbCanada) August 28, 2026



Just this year, @FBI has been instrumental in or directly responsible for multiple disruptions of significant terrorist and violent criminal organizations operating within Canada. Failure to recognize and confront radical and terrorist ideologies significantly endangers our efforts to establish and harmonize a shared national and economic security partnership.



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Conservative Member of Parliament Rachael Thomas also was ashamed of the actions of the government-funded outlet:

My statement on CBC’s shameful refusal to call 9/11 a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/MJkkRxqOeH — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasAB) August 27, 2026

Noting that 24 Canadians were killed at the hands of the 9/11 terrorists, she wrote in a separate post:

“Refusing to call it an act of terrorism dishonours the victims, their families, the survivors, and the first responders who witnessed the horrors of that day,” said Thomas. “Trying to sanitize or rewrite that history is deeply offensive and does a disservice to everyone who was affected by the attacks.”

The CBC attempted to frame their gaslighting as an attempt to be neutral. Note to the outlet: falsifying or minimizing what happened is the height of appearing biased and untrustworthy.

Thomas summed it up perfectly: “Shameful.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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