Will She or Won't She? ICE Has a Request for Abigail Spanberger Regarding Child Porn Suspect

Virginia's Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger campaigned as somewhat of a moderate — or at least not as loony far-left as some of the Democratic Socialists we’ve been seeing — but upon taking office, she’s veered hard to the left and has gone all-in on protecting illegal aliens and grabbing your guns.

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What will she do with this case? Will she protect the citizens of her state, especially the children, or will she continue coddling alleged criminals who are here in our country in defiance of our laws?

ICE is asking the sanctuary-loving governor not to release this guy, because he’s been charged with over 20 counts related to child porn:

New: ICE lodged a detainer asking Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and “sanctuary politicians” to not release an illegal immigrant who faces more than 20 charges related to child pornography in Virginia. https://t.co/wtMub6FflO — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 27, 2026

If she sets this suspected pervert free and ignores ICE’s detainer request, how will she explain that to voters? He sounds like a particularly nasty character:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told 7News the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mexican national Jorge Gilberto Zamorano-Burciaga on August 12 in Rocky Mount after an investigation. DHS explained Zamorano-Burciaga has been charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of produce/make child pornography with a child less than 15 years old, three counts of reproduce/sell child pornography, two counts of possessing obscene material using minors, and one count of reproduce/transmit/sell child pornography. “This illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with more than 20 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Spanberger and ICE have been at odds almost since the day she took office. She’d rather let dangerous criminals walk free than she would deign to work with federal law enforcement, apparently.

ICE blasted her on social media in March:

After this criminal alien serves his sentence for MURDER, Governor Spanberger will release him back out onto Virginia’s streets, saying that ICE needs a signed “judicial warrant” to detain him.



This is asinine and legally illiterate. ICE is empowered by federal law to detain… https://t.co/znsh4gJseq — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 3, 2026

After this criminal alien serves his sentence for MURDER, Governor Spanberger will release him back out onto Virginia’s streets, saying that ICE needs a signed “judicial warrant” to detain him. This is asinine and legally illiterate. ICE is empowered by federal law to detain illegal aliens, and state officials like Spanberger are REQUIRED to honor ICE detainers. Only a month into being governor, and she’s protecting illegal alien murderers. Disgusting.

According to DHS, it’s not known where or when Zamorano-Burciaga left his home country of Mexico and entered this country illegally. He applied for temporary status under former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2013, and he received it, but the authorized period expired in 2018.

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In a statement regarding the detainer request posted to their website Thursday, the department wrote, “Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed for illegal alien crime.”

Will she and her sanctuary cohorts enable a child porn suspect? Given her increasingly twisted track record, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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