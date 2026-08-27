Voting Machines Are 'Perfect' — Except for Those Pesky China-Made Parts, DHS Warns

As we all know, voting machines are perfect, impregnable to hacking, and unassailable. We're sure of that because the Democrats have made it clear.

Homeland Security head Markwayne Mullin, however, didn’t get the memo, and he’s sounding the alarm that Chinese parts in the machines could compromise their security. He’s going to require random paper ballot audits to ensure voting integrity by states wanting DHS grants.

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Independent journalist Catherine Herridge reports:

DHS WARNING: CHINESE PARTS IN ELECTION MACHINES, REQUIRES PAPER BALLOT AUDITS



- Letter @SecMullinDHS Summarizes Classified Records



- "Voting machines with components manufactured by foreign adversaries introduce significant security risks"



- "need for strong mitigation… pic.twitter.com/dlSBqwltGM — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 27, 2026

DHS WARNING: CHINESE PARTS IN ELECTION MACHINES, REQUIRES PAPER BALLOT AUDITS - Letter @SecMullinDHS Summarizes Classified Records - "Voting machines with components manufactured by foreign adversaries introduce significant security risks" - "need for strong mitigation strategies, particularly considering the known weaknesses in the election infrastructure supply chain" - To receive full DHS grants, states must conduct "post-election manual counts of paper ballots" in addition to other election infrastructure measures INTEL ASSESSMENTS: 'China remains the most active and persistent cyber threat to U.S. Government, private-sector, and critical infrastructure networks.' - National Intelligence Council Memo October 2024 “We assess that some U.S. adversaries—at a minimum China, Iran, and Russia…have the technical capability to access some U.S. election-related networks and systems.” Admin official: No intel China has successfully manipulated an American vote count, @WhiteHouse Transparency Task Force

Electronic components of unknown or dubious origin are becoming an increasing problem in the spy game. As we reported, the British Royal Navy recently discovered that cameras on their K3 Scout surveillance drones had components made in China which were secretly transmitting information to the CCP.

In the letter sent Thursday to the White House Transparency Task Force, Mullin warned that although there is no evidence that votes have been compromised in the past, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be in the future if we don’t take action:

“Voting machines with components manufactured by foreign adversaries introduce significant security risks,” Mullin wrote. “These vulnerabilities mean that malicious actors could potentially compromise election infrastructure at any stage of the supply chain, even before the machines are assembled or deployed.” The secretary explained, “If a component is tampered with during manufacturing, it could serve as a point-of-entry for hackers, allowing for the possibility of synchronized attacks across multiple machines and jurisdictions.”

"Nine voting system vendors are used in U.S. elections. Three of those vendors, ES&S, Hart InterCivic, and Dominion, make up more than 80% of the market share. Representatives from each of those vendors have acknowledged that their voting machines have parts made in China." https://t.co/eQZEMjkOoK — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 27, 2026

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U.S. officials have been aware of the potential for hacking for years, and concerns were heightened when reports started surfacing in the early 2000s that Venezuelan leaders Hugo Chávez and then Nicolás Maduro were interested in keeping their grip on power by manipulating voting machines in the South American country. In 2017, the CEO of Smartmatic confirmed that his company’s machines had been "tampered with" and that at least a million votes were affected. Meanwhile, Iran, Russia, and China are all suspected by DHS of at least investigating the possibility of meddling in our elections.

Paper audits, conducted by humans. That is the only way to ensure the vote count is legitimate. Blue state officials will almost certainly cry foul and claim that Mullin’s letter is a "danger to democracy." But if there’s nothing to worry about, what’s wrong with making sure?

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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