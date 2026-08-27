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Mamdani's Tears Over Death of Meat Cleaver Murder Suspect Tell You Everything You Need to Know

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Aug 27, 2026 9:07 PM
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Mamdani's Tears Over Death of Meat Cleaver Murder Suspect Tell You Everything You Need to Know
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Sometimes you can tell a lot about a person in just one moment. George Washington is said to have answered, “I cannot tell a lie,” when his father asked if he’d chopped down the cherry tree. 

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In late July, we saw the heroics of a 16-year-old lifeguard who put his own safety in serious jeopardy in order to save the life of another. Patrick Henry cemented his legend in 1775 when he proclaimed, “Give me liberty or give me death!

Democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, meanwhile, pretty much just summed himself up with one tweet Thursday which showcased his creepy minimization of horrific criminal acts and his apparent sympathy for violent felons over law-abiding citizens.

Clarence Woodward, who had 27 counts on his long rap sheet, was out on parole (of course) in 2024 when he allegedly sliced a father of two to death with a meat cleaver in an unprovoked attack at a Bronx laundromat. This is just the kind of guy that Mamdani sympathizes with, and when it was announced that he’d died on Tuesday, the Marxist mayor reached for the Kleenex:

Unfortunately, his maddening tweet continued:

I am deeply saddened by the death of a New Yorker in City custody at a jail on Rikers Island early this morning. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss.

We do not yet know the cause of death, but we do know that too many New Yorkers have died on Rikers Island. The Department of Correction and its oversight partners will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Our administration is fully committed to the critical work of creating better conditions in our city’s jail system and closing Rikers Island as quickly as possible.

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It’s obnoxious enough that he’s glorifying this allegedly murderous thug, but notice what else he’s doing: undermining law enforcement and implying there could be something suspicious going on. The problem is, there is exactly zero indication of that. In fact, the NY Department of Corrections said in a statement that they had called a “medical emergency on behalf of” the 41-year-old. We have no idea what caused that.

If wrongdoing is discovered, authorities can deal with it as appropriate, but how about waiting for the facts to come out first?

My other question is, when he’s finished ministering to the grieving family of this guy, will he call the family of the victim? Has he previously?

The internet didn't wait long to blast the 34-year-old mayor.

"I wonder if he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the murder this guy committed," New York City Councilwoman Vicky Paladino wrote. "Can’t find a tweet about that one."

Former LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who knows a few things about blue city madness, was disgusted:

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Sometimes, a single incident can tell you so much about a person, and this deranged tweet tells me all I need to know about Zohran Mamdani.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | MARXISM | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI | SOCIALISM
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