Virginia Democrats have a Louise Lucas problem, and it is not getting any better.

The longtime Democrat state senator was back in federal court Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to racketeering, drug conspiracy, money laundering, and other charges. She also asked for a jury trial. Even with a federal case hanging over her, Lucas is still holding onto her power in Richmond.

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Judge Jamar Walker gave the case four weeks on his calendar beginning September 13, 2027. Two of Lucas' daughters and a grandson are among the other defendants, and all seven have now pleaded not guilty.

The FBI had been looking into the family businesses well before Lucas was arrested in October, as RedState covered at the time. Agents searched her Portsmouth shops in May. Federal investigators accuse her of running an illegal marijuana operation while using her Senate position to give the business an advantage. Lucas is fighting those allegations.

Lucas has spent decades in Richmond and holds two particularly influential Senate jobs. She's president pro tempore and chairs the Finance and Appropriations Committee, where lawmakers decide on taxes and the state budget.

Then there's Mama's Chicken, LLC. Despite the name, prosecutors say Lucas agreed to buy the company for $1.05 million in 2022 but allegedly paid $750,000 because it was expected to receive a marijuana sales license. Prosecutors allege Lucas held a 100 percent ownership interest in the company. Yet when Lucas filed her financial disclosures with Virginia, investigators say she didn't mention the investment.

Then there's the cash. In January, an FBI cooperating witness walked into Lucas' Senate office and handed her $100,000, according to the indictment. Investigators say it was supposed to give Lucas back some of the money she'd put into the company.

The indictment also attributes a rather revealing remark to Lucas: “This is our last chance at generational wealth...I've got too old to not be greedy.”

Lucas was helping sponsor legislation governing Virginia's future marijuana market. Prosecutors say her family's shops were already selling the stuff illegally. Lucas maintains that her store sold hemp and CBD products. Small amounts of marijuana have been legal to possess since 2021, but Virginia won't allow recreational retail sales until July 2027. That's a distinction someone helping write the law ought to understand.

Lucas, meanwhile, has accused Washington of trying to intimidate her. When she was arrested, she described the government's actions as an attack on an 82-year-old great-grandmother. Her message on X was unmistakable: “I'm not new to this. I'm true to this. I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down.”

Her attorneys have their own complaints. They're asking the court to sanction Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and federal prosecutor Theophani Stamos for comments made when the indictment was announced. The defense argues those remarks violated rules protecting a fair trial. Prosecutors have until December 7 to respond.

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Lucas has made her plans pretty clear. She won't resign, won't give up the Finance Committee, and intends to run again in 2027. She's even continued showing up for committee hearings. Unless her Democratic colleagues decide otherwise, she'll keep helping oversee Virginia's finances while preparing to defend her own financial dealings in federal court.

No one is saying she does not get her day in court. She does. The government still has to prove its case. But Democrats in Virginia are making their own choice here too. Her fellow Democrats will have to explain why they're comfortable with it.

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