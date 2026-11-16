Scott Bessent Blasts Spanberger for Blocking School Scholarships As Virginia Kids Lose Out

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has decided Virginia won’t participate in the first year of President Donald Trump’s new education scholarship program. So families who could use a little help paying for tutoring, special-needs services, or even private school are going to have to look elsewhere. Some deal.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wasn't impressed. On Sunday, he took Spanberger to task over her decision to leave Virginia out of Trump's Education Freedom Tax Credit program. Public-school students could benefit from it, too, which makes her decision even harder to defend.

Bessent had a few choice words for the governor:

Governor Spanberger is slamming the door on education scholarships for Virginia children, including students in PUBLIC schools. President Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit can help families pay for tutoring, special-needs services, and more. Yet @GovernorVA has said she intends to stand in the way. Virginia has already elected to participate in 2027, and @GovernorVA is required under federal law to complete the administrative process. Governor Spanberger: certify the scholarship organizations. Stop playing politics with children’s futures. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 15, 2026

“Governor Spanberger is slamming the door on education scholarships for Virginia children, including students in PUBLIC schools. President Trump's Education Freedom Tax Credit can help families pay for tutoring, special-needs services, and more. Yet @GovernorVA has said she intends to stand in the way.”

Starting in 2027, taxpayers can get a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for donating to an approved scholarship organization. The money can help families cover tuition, tutoring, and other school expenses. Public-school kids qualify for certain services, too.

Spanberger's office, however, offered the Washington Post a rather interesting explanation for walking away:

“The Spanberger Administration, at this point, does not believe this program would benefit students in public schools, and the Commonwealth will not be participating this year.”

Except public-school students are eligible for help with tutoring and other expenses. It's spelled out in the program.

Former Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration filed Virginia's initial election before he left office. The IRS didn't open the portal for the required list of scholarship organizations until October 23, nine months after Youngkin left office. Youngkin's team says it completed everything available at the time. The IRS, in a late October letter to Spanberger's office, said Virginia "has not perfected its advance election." In other words, the final step fell to Spanberger, and her administration says it won't submit the list

Youngkin's team wasn't about to let that slide, especially considering that Democrat governors Kathy Hochul of New York, Jared Polis of Colorado, and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico have all moved forward with the program.

Gov. @GlennYoungkin did everything he could to opt Virginia into the Education Freedom Tax Credit, but the final step wasn't available during his term. Now, Gov. Spanberger refuses to finish the job, despite Democrat governors Hochul, Polis, and Lujan Grisham opting-in. https://t.co/exeFqc6MGt — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) November 14, 2026

When Kathy Hochul is more supportive of school choice than Virginia's governor, something has gone terribly wrong.

Even Chad Aldeman, a former Obama administration education official working to establish a scholarship organization for Virginia public-school students, called Spanberger's argument "factually incorrect." Opponents say the credit will siphon students and funding from public schools, but the money comes from private donations, not Virginia's budget.

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RedState previously covered Fairfax and Loudoun counties, where 38 to 39 percent of economically disadvantaged students failed their reading and math SOLs. Tutoring scholarships are aimed at exactly those kids.

Virginia taxpayers can still claim the federal credit by donating to scholarship organizations in participating states. Those donations can help children in New York or Colorado, while Virginia students remain ineligible for the program's scholarships. Even the Jewish Federations of North America questioned why Spanberger would deny Virginia children that opportunity.

Spanberger has until February 15, 2027, to submit Virginia's list. If those Democratic governors see enough value in the program to participate, Spanberger owes Virginia parents a better explanation for refusing.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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