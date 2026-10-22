Virginia Dem Powerhouse Louise Lucas Arrested, Hit With Federal RICO, Drug, and Corruption Charges

Virginia Democrat state Sen. Louise Lucas has reportedly been arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that include racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, money laundering, and honest-services fraud.

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The blockbuster news broke Thursday morning and is lighting up social media because Lucas, 82, is one of the most powerful Democrats in Virginia, serving as president pro tempore of the state Senate and chair of the powerful Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

As RedState readers know, she was also the mastermind behind the push earlier this year by Virginia Democrats to gerrymander the commonwealth's congressional map from the current 6D-5R split to a potential 10D-1R advantage for Democrats. That effort met its demise in the courts, but Lucas gleefully promoted the effort and raised money off her "Ten F---in' One" merchandise.

BREAKING: Feds have indicted a high-ranking Virginia Democrat — along with two of her daughters and her grandson— in an alleged criminal scheme involving her marijuana business. https://t.co/t8rqdoJrAj — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 22, 2026

A text message from Sen. Lucas in the indictment shows her saying "we can make a lot of money" in connection to the weed legalization bill she carried. It also says she didn't report this business interest on her mandatory financial disclosure form https://t.co/jhLNMLBPsT — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) October 22, 2026

Thursday's 45-page federal indictment places Lucas firmly in the center of what prosecutors are calling the "Lucas Enterprise."

She is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest-services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Federal prosecutors allege the Lucas enterprise illegally distributed marijuana and used her political influence to shape cannabis laws in what she herself called “generational wealth.” She also is quoted in the charging documents as saying, "I've got too old to not be greedy."

The charges come after FBI agents raided Lucas' Portsmouth office and a nearby cannabis dispensary earlier this year. As RedState reported at the time, the feds were executing search warrants in connection with what was described as a major corruption investigation.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Theophani K. Stamos for the Eastern District of Virginia are expected to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the charges.

This is a breaking story. RedState will provide additional details as they become available.

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