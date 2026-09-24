Judge Convicted of Obstructing ICE Arrest Still Has ‘Good Standing’ Wisconsin Law License

Eight days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to suspend Hannah Dugan’s law license, the state still has three labels next to her name: “Good Standing,” “Active,” and “no public disciplinary history.” Dugan also has a federal felony conviction for obstruction.

Advertisement

The state Office of Lawyer Regulation asked for Dugan’s summary suspension on July 21. Its basis was straightforward: Dugan had been convicted of a “serious crime” under Wisconsin Supreme Court rules, specifically felony obstruction of a federal proceeding. The court rejected the motion 5-2.

The majority gave its answer in one paragraph:

"Having considered the motion and the response, the court concludes, in the exercise of its discretion under SCR 22.20(1), that a summary suspension of Attorney Dugan’s license to practice law in Wisconsin is not warranted under the facts of this matter."

That leaves the Office of Lawyer Regulation free to pursue a disciplinary case against Dugan later. What it does not do is change her status now. Nearly a week after the order, Wisconsin’s own system continued to tell anyone searching for Hannah Dugan that she could practice law and was in good standing.

Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler’s dissent went straight at what the majority had left in place. She pointed to the court’s previous practice of imposing summary suspensions in serious-crime cases and the effect of refusing to do so here.

"Because the court does not summarily suspend, Attorney Dugan’s license reflects that she is 'active' and in 'good standing'... However, the court’s practice has been to summarily suspend, and thus expedite, under such circumstances."

Ziegler then got more specific. Dugan committed the conduct behind the conviction while serving as a circuit court judge, wearing her robe and dealing with federal agents at the courthouse. “I am confounded by our court’s inaction,” Ziegler wrote.

Six members of an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations task force went to the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18, 2025, to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz after his scheduled appearance before Dugan. He had previously been removed from the United States, was back in the country illegally, and was appearing before Dugan on three domestic-violence-related misdemeanor charges. The agents had an administrative warrant and planned to arrest him in a public hallway after his hearing.

Trial evidence showed Dugan confronted the agents in the hallway and directed them toward the chief judge’s office. She returned to court, handled Flores-Ruiz’s case off the record, and directed him and his attorney through a side door into a non-public hallway. Her court reporter offered to show them the way. Dugan responded, “I’ll do it. I’ll get the heat.” Flores-Ruiz got out of the courthouse and was captured after agents chased him through traffic in the rain.

The jury convicted Dugan of felony obstruction in December 2025 but acquitted her on the separate concealment charge. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman later gave her no prison time and imposed a $5,000 fine.

Advertisement

DHS General Counsel James Percival zeroed in Wednesday on what happened after all of that: Dugan still has her law license.

A segment of the judiciary believes it is their solemn duty to facilitate the illegal invasion of our country. https://t.co/E2BLGUrM53 — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) September 23, 2026

Dugan is appealing the conviction, but Wisconsin’s rule allows a summary suspension while an appeal is pending. The Office of Lawyer Regulation invoked that rule. The Supreme Court declined to use it.

So Dugan’s criminal case continues on appeal, and her disciplinary case can still move forward. Her Wisconsin bar status, for now, has not budged.

Active. Good Standing.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.