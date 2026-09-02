Judge Who Attended Fani Willis Victory Event Got Private Reprimand After Misconduct Findings

A federal judge had sex in her courthouse chambers while clerks listened through the wall, attended a partisan political event, and then lied to two chief judges when they came asking questions. The punishment? A private reprimand. House Republicans want to know how that math works.

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Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (OH-04), Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48), and Republican Rep. Clay Fuller (GA-14) sent a letter Tuesday to Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor Jr. asking for details about the investigation into U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross.

The committee's first question gets right to it: "Why did the special committee choose to privately reprimand Judge Ross for severe offenses of misconduct?"

They also want to know why the committee did not recommend Ross voluntarily retire, whether anyone thought stronger punishment was warranted, and how a private reprimand is supposed to restore public trust. Pryor has until 5 PM on September 15 to respond.

Call it what it is.

Chief Judge Leigh Martin May first alerted Pryor in September 2025 after receiving information from one of Ross' law clerks. A special committee was appointed days later and eventually found three instances of judicial misconduct.

The committee found Ross had an extramarital relationship with a high-ranking police officer that included sexual activity inside her office during business hours and within hearing distance of staff. Investigators also found she attended a partisan political event and made false statements to Pryor and May while they were looking into the allegations.

Ross initially told Pryor she had "never engaged in sexual intercourse in [her] office, nor anywhere else in the Courthouse." She also told May she had no idea which officer the clerk could have been referring to. Less than two weeks later, Ross submitted another response retracting those statements and admitting they were false.

The findings were blunt:

[Judge Ross] engag[ed] in an extramarital affair with a high-ranking [police] officer and, in the course of that affair, hav[ing] sexual intercourse (and other intimate contact) in the judge's office, during business hours, and within hearing distance of staff; (2) [Judge Ross's] attendance at a partisan political event; and (3) [Judge Ross's] making false statements to Chief Judge Pryor and to the Chief District Judge that were material to the investigation of misconduct allegations and to the administration of the district court.

The partisan event tells its own story.

The committee's report identified it only as a district attorney's primary election victory party. Public reporting later named it as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' Democrat primary celebration; the same Fani Willis who prosecuted Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 election. Ross, an Obama appointee, had worked in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office before joining the bench. She attended Willis' victory party, then showed up the next morning to preside over federal court.

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According to the Judiciary letter, Ross told her clerks afterward that she had consumed "too many martinis" at the event, leaving two of them "mortified."

The connection became a live issue in federal court. Ross was later assigned to the Justice Department's lawsuit seeking unredacted voter rolls from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. DOJ sought her removal from the case over the appearance of partiality. She recused herself.

The special committee ultimately recommended a private reprimand. Ross also agreed to apologize to six law clerks, forgo her future opportunity to serve as chief judge, and remain off Judicial Conference committees indefinitely. The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council adopted the findings in February, and the U.S. Judicial Conference's Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability affirmed them in May.

Even the apology became an issue. Ross sent letters to the six clerks in May, but after the clerks complained that the apologies were vague and did not show enough accountability, Pryor ordered her to send another round.

Congress is now asking whether the punishment matched any of that.

Jordan, Issa, and Fuller want Pryor's answers before deciding whether "additional action is warranted."

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Ross kept her seat on the federal bench. The private reprimand stayed private until the misconduct findings became public. The judiciary handled this internally, quietly, and on its own terms.

Congress is now signaling that may not be the end of it. If Pryor's answers don't satisfy Jordan, Issa, and Fuller, the next step is impeachment proceedings. Whether Republicans pull that trigger remains to be seen, but the fact that they're asking the question out loud is itself a message.

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