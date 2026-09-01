Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Amended Its Filing 10 Times. $1.4 Million Still Vanished.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) has amended the same campaign finance report 10 times. Somewhere along the way, more than $1 million in reported small-dollar contributions disappeared.

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The Daily Caller flagged the numbers Monday. Elect Katie Hobbs originally reported $1,426,552 in exempt small contributions for the second quarter of 2026. Those are donations under $100 that can be reported in aggregate. The first amended report carried the same number.

Then the number went to zero.

It stayed at zero in the third amended report. The fourth amendment brought $394,785 back onto the books. After six more amendments, Hobbs' campaign reported $394,802 in the category.

The rest of the report moved around too.

Hobbs originally reported $2.64 million in total receipts. The first amendment put that at $3.1 million. The second cut it to $1.68 million. The third put it at $2.26 million before later versions settled back around $2.65 million.

A formal complaint is now asking prosecutors to find out why.

Arizona resident Gary DeBerge filed a complaint this month, raising questions about campaign filings by Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes, and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. The complaint alleges possible straw-donor activity and specifically points to the repeated changes in Hobbs' reports.

It says:

Elect Katie Hobbs has reported approximately $1.4 million in exempt contributions and then later reported that those same contributions never existed. This should immediately raise questions regarding the accuracy of one, if not all, of the recent filings made by this committee.

That is an allegation, not proof of a straw-donor scheme. The filings themselves do show the numbers changing dramatically over 10 amendments.

There is another strange number in the complaint: 46,335.

That's the number of times contributors to Hobbs were listed as "not employed" or "unemployed" in her 2026 filings. The figure can include repeat donors, so it does not mean 46,335 different people. Mayes had 17,530 such entries. Fontes had 12,640.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05) had 26.

Put Hobbs, Mayes and Fontes together, and there are more than 76,500 "not employed" or "unemployed" donor entries this year.

Nobody needs a job to donate to a political campaign. But 46,335 entries attached to one candidate get more interesting when that candidate's quarterly report has already been amended 10 times and more than $1 million vanished from one reported category.

It seems that this is not the only donation problem trailing her into November.

Mayes announced Aug. 21 that she would not prosecute Hobbs after a two-year bribery investigation involving Sunshine Residential Homes. The company gave more than $550,000 toward efforts supporting Hobbs and later received a special rate increase and a higher-paid state contract. Investigators said they found no evidence of the quid pro quo needed to bring a bribery charge.

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Mayes' criminal division chief wrote:

After two years of investigation, consisting of 12 interviews, reviews of campaign-finance records, procurement records, bank documents, and State emails and chats, totaling over one terabyte of data and more than 100,000 documents, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence of the necessary quid pro quo to support a bribery charge.

The two matters are separate. But Hobbs is running for reelection with another set of campaign finance questions hanging over her.

This time the numbers are coming directly from her own filings.

Ten amendments later, there is still a roughly $1 million difference in the small-dollar contribution figure from where the campaign started. The filings show what changed.

Hobbs' campaign still has to explain why.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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