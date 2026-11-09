Gen Zers Are Heading to Red States, but There's a Political Catch

As Gen Zers graduate from college and begin to go out into the world to start their lives, new data is showing where those young people are gravitating to lay down roots, find good jobs, and start families. One of those places is South Carolina. In 2024, South Carolina saw a net gain of 22,843 Gen Zers, who are defined as those aged 18-27.

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More than three-quarters of Gen Z have moved back in with their parents, or considered it, to save for a home, according to a Harris Poll survey for Coldwell Banker. 92% of Gen Z non-homeowners want to buy someday, even if it means putting off other big life goals — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 9, 2026

Matt Schulz is a consumer finance analyst with LendingTree. He says that among the many reasons Gen Zers are drawn to South Carolina are job opportunities and affordability. They can take advantage of South Carolina's inexpensive cost of living and be in proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina, where job prospects are booming.

Schulz stated: "Gen Z is at the most mobile time of their lives, and they’re looking for a place where they can live affordably, where there are decent jobs and good opportunity."

Some of the other states that have seen population increases are Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. Those that have seen population decreases are New Jersey, New York, and California, which saw the largest loss of the Gen Z population at 58,109. Many Californians are escaping to Texas. Schulz continued, saying the formula was pretty simple:

"Ultimately, it is about looking for job opportunity and looking for the best place to get started with your career and being able to afford the things that you want to do and have the life you want to live."

While Texas and Florida saw the largest gains in population overall between 2022 and 2023, South Carolina added over 59,000 residents and gained almost $4.1 billion in income.

One thing I treasure about our generation is how little we needed to feel successful. A steady paycheck, a reliable car, and a home we could afford meant we were doing alright. We weren't chasing lifestyles we saw online. We were building lives of our own. — Growing Up Retro (@GrowingUpRetro) November 9, 2026

But while Gen Zers are migrating to places like South Carolina for jobs and an affordable cost of living, are they bringing their political beliefs with them as well? Does that bode well for a traditionally red state like South Carolina? If the recent midterm election results in the Palmetto State are an indication, maybe not so much. Nationally, Gen Zers voted for Democrats by a margin of 70-28 percent. In South Carolina, a Democrat was elected to the Senate for the first time in nearly 30 years when Republican candidate Darline Graham, sister of the late Sen. Lindsay Graham, was defeated by Dr. Annie Andrews. Was it anger over what political pundits claim was the high cost of gas and food prices and the war in Iran, or could an influx of Gen Zers be a significant factor in future South Carolina elections, enough to change the voting demographic?

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Matt Schulz added:

"These are the future leaders of your country and the future business owners and parents. The future of our economy depends a lot on what Gen Z does, whether it’s the housing market or auto loans or starting small businesses."

As Gen Zers plan their futures in South Carolina, this may be prime time for them to get a lesson in economics under Democrats versus Republicans.

@nypost Biggest GenZ destination was South Carolina- nice weather, taxes, low cost of living, space and opportunity. — JLK (@Jamielkey) October 12, 2026

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