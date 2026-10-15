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What Is an 'Office of New Americans'? Voters Can Check If There's One Nearby Before Midterms.

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Oct 15, 2026 5:51 PM
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What Is an 'Office of New Americans'? Voters Can Check If There's One Nearby Before Midterms.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

The cat has been out of the bag about Democrats and their love for illegal aliens for quite some time. They figure that if they can get enough of them in the country and keep them from getting deported, eventually, they will have a whole new crop of Democrat voters that will keep them in power in perpetuity. And now, there is even a new layer of bureaucracy to oversee the windfall of freebies for illegal immigrants that Democrats also love, courtesy of the American taxpayer.

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Welcome to the "Office of New Americans." The offices are in predominantly blue states (shock) and even a handful of red ones, where migrant advocacy groups advance the needs of immigrants, both legal and illegal, over those of American citizens, all funded by the tax dollars of actual hard-working Americans. The primary activities in these offices are seeing to things such as free healthcare, free legal advice, food, education, jobs, and other services.

The states that have these offices at the state level include many of the usual suspects like New York, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Vermont. But a few purple and red states like Colorado, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Iowa, and even Alaska and Utah are in the mix as well.

One organization that is receiving tax dollars for this is a non-governmental organization (NGO) called World Education Services (WES). WES comes complete with an informational packet that assists lawmakers at the state level in setting up offices that clearly have an anti-American bent. The informational packet states in part:

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“Offices of New Americans (ONAs) are state-level departments that focus on policies, programs, and services supporting immigrant and refugee integration. They work across agencies and sectors to advance inclusion, workforce participation, and community engagement.”

In some cases, however, a state-level office isn't good enough. So offices have been set up in Democrat-run cities. No surprises here as well: places like New York City, Chicago, Seattle, and unfortunately, St. Louis. Some of the assistance offered at these city-level offices includes free attorneys to help illegal aliens fight any deportation actions. That means your tax dollars are helping illegal immigrants impede the immigration system. City-level offices are also able to direct even more tax dollars towards both legal and illegal immigrants. 

As Americans head to the polls in a little over two weeks, immigration, after economic issues, continues to be at the top of the list of concerns for voters. There can be few Americans who don't think that if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives or the Senate, they will once again throw the doors to the southern border wide open, and also once again, more Americans will be the victims of violent crimes at the hands of people in the country illegally. But it's all about Democrats regaining power, and American citizens are just collateral damage.

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Democrats are no longer trying to hide anything, and they no longer care if you know it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | BORDER SECURITY | TAXES
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