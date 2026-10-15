What Is an 'Office of New Americans'? Voters Can Check If There's One Nearby Before Midterms.

The cat has been out of the bag about Democrats and their love for illegal aliens for quite some time. They figure that if they can get enough of them in the country and keep them from getting deported, eventually, they will have a whole new crop of Democrat voters that will keep them in power in perpetuity. And now, there is even a new layer of bureaucracy to oversee the windfall of freebies for illegal immigrants that Democrats also love, courtesy of the American taxpayer.

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Are you kidding me? STATES are building GOVT OFFICES for “NEW AMERICANS” What about the Americans that you left dying in their cars and on the streets? @POTUS WTH is going on? — Sam’s Daughter (@SamsDaughter4) October 10, 2026

Welcome to the "Office of New Americans." The offices are in predominantly blue states (shock) and even a handful of red ones, where migrant advocacy groups advance the needs of immigrants, both legal and illegal, over those of American citizens, all funded by the tax dollars of actual hard-working Americans. The primary activities in these offices are seeing to things such as free healthcare, free legal advice, food, education, jobs, and other services.

The states that have these offices at the state level include many of the usual suspects like New York, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Vermont. But a few purple and red states like Colorado, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Iowa, and even Alaska and Utah are in the mix as well.

One organization that is receiving tax dollars for this is a non-governmental organization (NGO) called World Education Services (WES). WES comes complete with an informational packet that assists lawmakers at the state level in setting up offices that clearly have an anti-American bent. The informational packet states in part:

“Offices of New Americans (ONAs) are state-level departments that focus on policies, programs, and services supporting immigrant and refugee integration. They work across agencies and sectors to advance inclusion, workforce participation, and community engagement.”

Have you heard of the Office of New Americans State Network (ONA) @WHFraudTF @DOJFraudDiv @AGToddBlanche Looks like USA Taxpayer Money going to illegals (i.e. NEW AMERICANS) -- Who is that? — Reed Allfamily (@RAllfamily) October 12, 2026

In some cases, however, a state-level office isn't good enough. So offices have been set up in Democrat-run cities. No surprises here as well: places like New York City, Chicago, Seattle, and unfortunately, St. Louis. Some of the assistance offered at these city-level offices includes free attorneys to help illegal aliens fight any deportation actions. That means your tax dollars are helping illegal immigrants impede the immigration system. City-level offices are also able to direct even more tax dollars towards both legal and illegal immigrants.

As Americans head to the polls in a little over two weeks, immigration, after economic issues, continues to be at the top of the list of concerns for voters. There can be few Americans who don't think that if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives or the Senate, they will once again throw the doors to the southern border wide open, and also once again, more Americans will be the victims of violent crimes at the hands of people in the country illegally. But it's all about Democrats regaining power, and American citizens are just collateral damage.

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Democrats are no longer trying to hide anything, and they no longer care if you know it.

NGO networks are bringing in replacement migration, but many Americans are still left unaware. — The New American (@NewAmericanMag) October 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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