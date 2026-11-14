DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Schools Bill Maher on Red State Wins and GOP's 'Blind Loyalty' to Trump

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Nov 14, 2026 4:00 PM
Advertisement
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Schools Bill Maher on Red State Wins and GOP's 'Blind Loyalty' to Trump
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Bill Maher went to town on making light of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), as RedState's Nick Arama covered in a piece this morning on the new episode of HBO's Real Time on Friday night, while also chiding Democrats' quick about-face on the "affordability" message to lots of crazy talk.

Advertisement

"He implored the Democrats not to go back to things like 'defund the police,'" Nick wrote.

Likewise, my colleague at sister site Townhall, Matt Vespa, also caught the prescient New Rules commentary, in which the comedian and host made jabs at both Republicans and Democrats, but got extra spicy about liberals' "vibes" after the midterms rout of our side. 

As Matt put it, "Maher doesn’t want the left to go full Burning Man, but that’s unlikely, since a healthy chunk of the new Democratic majority on the Hill isn't attached to the establishment and owes it nothing."

Going sort of under the radar, though, was the evening's panel segment, where Maher talked with guest Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (AR).

In one part, she talked about red states' education system wins, especially in the South, turning their education systems/poor test scores around. Almost before Sanders could say it, Maher admitted that those states are not so burdened as many blue states by teachers unions. 

Recommended
General U. S. Grant’s Four-Word Lesson for Republicans After the 2026 Midterm Bloodbath streiff Stephen A. Smith Has a Brutal Plan to Cure His Daughter’s Mamdani Crush Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

Then the host had a pointed question for the Governor and former White House Press Secretary about the 2020 election. He contended that she would not say whether or not President Donald Trump lost it.

Sanders’ answer is totally pitch-perfect on this, and should be a model for all Republicans going forward. 

Lastly, Maher threw all caution asunder, making a contention that like his other Republican guests, she is blindly loyal to Trump. Sanders did not let him get away with that, roasting him thoroughly while bringing up an anecdote from her new memoir. 

Advertisement

Wow. Sarah Huckabee Sanders remains sharp as a porcupine's needles, just like when she was sparring with the legacy media hacks in the White House briefing room in the first Trump administration. It will be interesting to see what, if anything, she decides to do next.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS | EDUCATION | BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

General U. S. Grant’s Four-Word Lesson for Republicans After the 2026 Midterm Bloodbath

General U. S. Grant’s Four-Word Lesson for Republicans After the 2026 Midterm Bloodbath

streiff
Stephen A. Smith Has a Brutal Plan to Cure His Daughter’s Mamdani Crush

Stephen A. Smith Has a Brutal Plan to Cure His Daughter’s Mamdani Crush

Rusty Weiss
Rubio's Humor Shines in Epic Declaration for America and Takedown of Global Elites

Rubio's Humor Shines in Epic Declaration for America and Takedown of Global Elites

Nick Arama

Trending on RedState Videos