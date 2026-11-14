Bill Maher Has Fun Mocking Ilhan Omar, Going Scorched Earth on Leftist 'Lawn Sign' People

Bill Maher went after a couple of the big items in the news lately in his opening monologue on his Real Time show on Friday - Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05).

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Maher wasn't shy about going "there" on Omar about her brother.

Bill Maher opened his monologue with a joke about Jensen Huang that ended in a BRUTAL swipe at Ilhan Omar.



His liberal audience didn’t like it one bit.



You could hear the air leaving the room the moment the punchline finally landed.



MAHER: “It’s all very confusing. His name is… pic.twitter.com/3l9p0sUnOr — Overton (@overton_news) November 14, 2026

“It’s all very confusing. His name is Huang, her name is Huang. The whole thing is wrong,” Maher joked.

“No, it’s just...the name thing is a coincidence, could happen to anybody. Ilhan Omar said; ‘Tell me about it! I accidentally married my brother!’ I mean, you know...”

Sounded like the audience couldn't quite believe he went there to begin with, but enjoyed it nonetheless.

But Maher wasn't quite done yet. During his monologue, he took on the question of extremes. He always has an issue with how extreme the Left can be and the socialists. He pointed out how the pendulum swung to the right because of those extremes, and he urged Democrats in the wake of their midterm wins not to swing back to the ways they had done things in the past.

He’s going to piss off a lot of Democrats with this one.



Bill Maher ended his show with a scorched-earth monologue taking a flamethrower to the ridiculous lawn signs plastered across “progressive” neighborhoods.



He drew a direct parallel between the “lawn sign people” and the… pic.twitter.com/g6Mz2XPjnP — Overton (@overton_news) November 14, 2026

Maher mocked the virtue-signaling sign that had things like "women's rights are human rights" and "science is real."

"Thank you, house! I was about to become a Nazi, but then I drove past you! The thing is those are good concepts that most Americans already believe in even if we have different ideas about getting there...but when you need to put it on the lawn...ughhhh. And by the way if women’s rights are human rights...you might want to check out what goes on in your beloved Palestine. And science is real? That’s pretty funny from people still wearing the COVID mask.”

The picture of the folks in the COVID masks is a picture of a Democratic Socialist of America meeting from July.

He implored the Democrats not to go back to things like "defund the police."

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But because the Democrats are leftists, they will not listen to his good advice. They will take the midterm election as some kind of mandate, which it isn't. They will go to extremes, and they will overreach, because it's built into their makeup.

They're already doing it. Instead of talking about how they're going to deliver on "affordability" - which they can't because they have no policies that actually help - they have been fully concentrated on their extremist agenda and retribution against Trump and other Republicans. When they keep that up, but have no answers for things people care about, they will find the pendulum swings back.

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