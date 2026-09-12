Trump Talks About GOP Midterm Convention, Likelihood of Canada Deal, and Iran Endgame in Dublin

Just hours after speaking a solemn commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks, President Trump hopped on Air Force One to continue representing our nation and its forward-looking stance on diplomacy around the world with a two-day visit to Ireland.

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On Saturday, he was warmly greeted in Dublin by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin:

.@POTUS is greeted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary, earlier today at Farmleigh House in Dublin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Yy0cGIoaYF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2026

During their meeting in front of a press gaggle, the president was asked by a reporter whether the United States is completely withdrawing from the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

.@POTUS: "Canada has to treat our farmers better... They were charging our farmers 400% tariffs and many other things, so when those things go away — they're willing to get rid of all of them — you'll probably see a deal with Canada fairly soon." pic.twitter.com/y8Rs1C1o8d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2026

Trump began by stating it was a "strange question" to be asked while in Ireland, then went on to say the U.S. was not planning to do that. He said that we have a "great relationship with Mexico," and a "good one with Canada," despite the latter ripping us off "for 50 years."

He said the Canadians, much like the Iranians, want to "make a deal very badly," and it would depend on the "right timing." Canada would have to scrap its punishing tariffs on American farmers first, he said.

He also talked about the possibility of an endgame on the war with Iran:

.@POTUS: "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple." pic.twitter.com/rNo1oTuVlk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2026

President Trump said the Iranian regime is "trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the [midterm] election, but I think people are wise to it." He repeated that Iran can never be allowed to become a nuclear state.

Speaking of November, he gave his take about the Republican midterm convention, which was held in Dallas, TX, over the past few days:

.@POTUS: "We had a great convention... A lot of great people running for office — and they're sane people. We're running against some major insanity." pic.twitter.com/voEwkuLUWx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2026

"It was so successful, so beautiful," he said, "and the arenas were packed both days," despite naysayers' dismal predictions for the first-ever event.

At a separate press conference in the Irish capital, President Trump drew on his shared European heritage, while chiding the UK's leaders about out of control immigration, and hitting NATO for not stepping up against Iran over the Strait of Hormuz:

'You're just killing yourselves.'



President Donald Trump takes a swipe at the UK over its immigration policy and unwillingness to help America's operations in the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/c803tkjo9e — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 12, 2026

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"Very disappointing that NATO didn't want to help us with the Strait [of Hormuz], even though we don't get any oil from the Strait...but we thought it was important. They get a lot of their [oil from there] - they get 50, 60 percent, 40 percent, different countries." When the U.S. asked the presidents or prime ministers to pitch in, he continued, they said, "No, we'd rather not get involved, Mr. President."

Trump asked, in exasperation, "Why the hell are we helping them?"

Earlier during the ceremony for Trump's official arrival in Dublin at Áras an Uachtaráin, Irish President Catherine Connolly's residence/office, they played "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Watch:

.@POTUS salutes as The Star-Spangled Banner is played during the official arrival ceremony earlier today in Dublin https://t.co/EBhJW2UFxv pic.twitter.com/axe9NTGTid — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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