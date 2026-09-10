Angel Family Shows an Awe-Inspiring Handmade Gift to Honor Their Daughter During Convention

In between the slew of politicians speaking during the two-night Republican midterm convention event in Dallas were what the Republican National Committee (RNC) referred to as "Everyday Americans" - people who are not trying to win anyone's votes, but simply talking about issues impacting their daily lives.

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During Night Two on Thursday, Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) shared his time on stage with some of those citizens. They are an Angel family known as the Gormans.

Jessica and Tom Gorman, and their daughter Madeline, appeared to speak about losing Sheridan, a daughter and sister, to the scourge of illegal immigration in sanctuary cities. In this case, Chicago.

Maddie mourned her little sister, describing the heartache for her family:

"Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me."



Madeline Gorman gets emotional remembering her sister Sheridan at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, saying she thought they would have more time together.



"Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's… pic.twitter.com/rtmpyxfdU8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2026

"Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me." Madeline Gorman gets emotional remembering her sister Sheridan at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, saying she thought they would have more time together. "Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's empty bedroom. Her silent phone, my parents collapsing in grief."

Tom urged Americans, regardless of their political party, to vote in the midterms and not wait for what happened to his family to "become your story":

An emotional plea at the Republican Midterm Convention:



After an illegal immigrant allegedly killed his daughter, Sheridan, Tom Gorman urges Americans to keep public safety top of mind when they head to the polls.



"Do not wait until this becomes your story."



Gorman says… pic.twitter.com/g4rKK1krv2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2026

A powerful moment when the Gorman family took the stage to talk about their daughter and sister, Sheridan, who was killed by a criminal illegal immigrant in Chicago.



“There’s an added cruelty knowing this was preventable.”



“Choose leaders who will choose us.” pic.twitter.com/jbGoDBjWoF — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) September 10, 2026

Jess spoke about the creative side of Sheridan's personality, saying that the decorated jacket she was wearing was in her honor, as her daughter loved to make similar clothing for the people she loved. Then she showed the crowd her shoes, which belonged to Sheridan.

Sheridan Gorman’s mother at the Midterm Convention: “Tonight I'm literally standing in my daughter's shoes because she cannot stand here. I will. Because she cannot speak. I will be her voice.” pic.twitter.com/9EyjWsRQpr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 11, 2026

Our Townhall colleague Cameron Arcand shared this powerful moment from Jess, Sheridan's mom:

“I’m literally standing in my daughter’s shoes… because she cannot speak I will be her voice.”— Gorman’s mother https://t.co/x2HxX18Lg2 — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 10, 2026

Possibly the most emotional part of the Gormans' time on stage was when Jess talked about promising to buy a "Buddy Bench" for certain members of Congress, when she testified before them in June.

Gorman Family Unveils Handcrafted "Buddy Bench" in Honor of Sheridan Gorman - 09/10/26 pic.twitter.com/357PZMOylE — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 10, 2026

My colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about Jess' testimony about the 18-year-old Loyola University freshman. Here's a little background she included, along with video from the hearing, during which Democrats like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) insulted the Angel mom:

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Sheridan Gorman, who was killed in the sanctuary city of Chicago in March, allegedly by 25-year-old Venezuelan illegal Jose Medina, was a constituent of GOP Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17). Lawler was at the hearing to introduce Jessica Gorman, but as one might expect, he was incensed over Jayapal's remarks.

Jessica Gorman — Mother of Sheridan Gorman who was killed by an illegal alien — TORCHES Rep. Pramila Jayapal for saying she doesn't want to be at the hearing:



“Thanks for telling me without telling me that you’re here but you don’t want to be...for telling me you don’t care.” https://t.co/NYVI4N8HOA pic.twitter.com/Il1Ad54fHb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

To Jess Gorman's surprise, though, she never had to buy a bench for Congress — because someone volunteered to handmake one for the Gormans and other Angel families like them:

"I actually didn't have to buy a bench because Chris Langley, a law enforcement officer from North Carolina, reached out and he lovingly volunteered over 200 hours to handcraft this beautiful bench," she said.

As two people brought the bench on stage, Jess continued, "He volunteered to make this bench for Sheridan and for all of our American Angel families. It's beautiful! I wish she could see it."

"Two hundred hours," she added. "Chris and his wife Felicia are here tonight to present their gift to Sheridan and to our American Angels and to Congress."

"Illegal immigration and these sanctuary policies have stolen so much from us," she said, "from thousands of families in this country. But the one thing you can never ever steal is our hope. Can't steal our hope. This Buddy Bench for Congress, this is our hope."

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This X user serves up a warning about the level of heartbreak expressed by this brave family tonight:

Do not watch the speech from Sheridan Gorman’s family at the midterm convention if you don’t want to feel their pain. Absolutely heartbreaking, I personally feel for this family 😢! No words. pic.twitter.com/QXkdTU1HvT — Burnin_T_Ranch (@BurninTRanch) September 10, 2026

You can watch the Angel family's full remarks in the video below

The family of Sheridan Gorman gives a heartbreaking testimony on their daughter's preventable death.



"Our sweet Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by a man who was in this country illegally...sanctuary policies stole our daughter from us, and that is why we're speaking out." pic.twitter.com/ylBb46OmvN — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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