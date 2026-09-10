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Angel Family Shows an Awe-Inspiring Handmade Gift to Honor Their Daughter During Convention

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Sep 10, 2026 11:22 PM
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Angel Family Shows an Awe-Inspiring Handmade Gift to Honor Their Daughter During Convention
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In between the slew of politicians speaking during the two-night Republican midterm convention event in Dallas were what the Republican National Committee (RNC) referred to as "Everyday Americans" - people who are not trying to win anyone's votes, but simply talking about issues impacting their daily lives.

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During Night Two on Thursday, Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) shared his time on stage with some of those citizens. They are an Angel family known as the Gormans.

Jessica and Tom Gorman, and their daughter Madeline, appeared to speak about losing Sheridan, a daughter and sister, to the scourge of illegal immigration in sanctuary cities. In this case, Chicago.

Maddie mourned her little sister, describing the heartache for her family:

"Illegal immigration stole my little sister from me."

Madeline Gorman gets emotional remembering her sister Sheridan at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, saying she thought they would have more time together.

"Politics stopped being theoretical for me. It became my sister's empty bedroom. Her silent phone, my parents collapsing in grief."

Tom urged Americans, regardless of their political party, to vote in the midterms and not wait for what happened to his family to "become your story":

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Jess spoke about the creative side of Sheridan's personality, saying that the decorated jacket she was wearing was in her honor, as her daughter loved to make similar clothing for the people she loved. Then she showed the crowd her shoes, which belonged to Sheridan.

Our Townhall colleague Cameron Arcand shared this powerful moment from Jess, Sheridan's mom:

Possibly the most emotional part of the Gormans' time on stage was when Jess talked about promising to buy a "Buddy Bench" for certain members of Congress, when she testified before them in June.

My colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about Jess' testimony about the 18-year-old Loyola University freshman. Here's a little background she included, along with video from the hearing, during which Democrats like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) insulted the Angel mom:

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Sheridan Gorman, who was killed in the sanctuary city of Chicago in March, allegedly by 25-year-old Venezuelan illegal Jose Medina, was a constituent of GOP Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17). Lawler was at the hearing to introduce Jessica Gorman, but as one might expect, he was incensed over Jayapal's remarks. 

To Jess Gorman's surprise, though, she never had to buy a bench for Congress — because someone volunteered to handmake one for the Gormans and other Angel families like them:

"I actually didn't have to buy a bench because Chris Langley, a law enforcement officer from North Carolina, reached out and he lovingly volunteered over 200 hours to handcraft this beautiful bench," she said.

As two people brought the bench on stage, Jess continued, "He volunteered to make this bench for Sheridan and for all of our American Angel families. It's beautiful! I wish she could see it."

"Two hundred hours," she added. "Chris and his wife Felicia are here tonight to present their gift to Sheridan and to our American Angels and to Congress."

"Illegal immigration and these sanctuary policies have stolen so much from us," she said, "from thousands of families in this country. But the one thing you can never ever steal is our hope. Can't steal our hope. This Buddy Bench for Congress, this is our hope."

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This X user serves up a warning about the level of heartbreak expressed by this brave family tonight:

You can watch the Angel family's full remarks in the video below

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANGEL FAMILIES | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SANCTUARY CITIES
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