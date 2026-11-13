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Poll Shows Voters Spoke on Election Night — Democrats Aren't Going to Listen

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Nov 13, 2026 2:35 PM
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Poll Shows Voters Spoke on Election Night — Democrats Aren't Going to Listen
AP Photo/Nic Antaya

American voters spoke loud and clear on Election Night. They told Republicans that they were not getting the job done and wanted to see if Democrats could do any better. While it's too little, too late for Republicans, they may be making a concerted effort to actually figure out what went wrong and act accordingly. Some new polls show what voters want the new Democratic controlled Congress to focus on. Too bad it doesn't match up with Democrats' obvious agenda.

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An Associated Press-NORC and the Center for Public Affairs Research poll taken in October, before the midterm election, was pretty clear on what the priorities of Americans are. Voters from both parties said they wanted the priorities to be getting high prices down, a.k.a., "affordability," and ending the Iran war. Analysis from the poll stated that The results suggest that voters are ready for Congress to tackle core issues, despite Trump’s centrality in the midterm campaign.” Democrats, however, have telegraphed that their priorities are vastly different. They are focused on endless investigations and impeachments of President Donald Trump and anyone remotely connected to him.

A Reuters/ Ipsos poll also asked voters about what they would like to see Democrats prioritize in the new Congress. They were given eight options; investigating Trump and his administration was near the bottom of the list of priorities, coming in behind lowering prices, ending the Iran war, and even immigration reform.

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The voters have made their priorities known. What was the Democrats' response? Basically, "Shut up, we know better than you." They couldn't help themselves. Not too far into Election Night results, incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) tweeted the now-infamous "LAWYER UP." Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted, “They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing,” and Democratic Rep. Analilia Mejia tweeted, "We're going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads."

The only question now seems to be how long until voters realize they have been served up a heaping dose of bait-and-switch? Democrats clearly never had any interest in bringing down high prices or working with Republicans. We have known for quite some time that their only interest is in power. Not the power of the American people, their own. We have seen Trump Derangement Syndrome make people do some crazy things, but Democrats spending the next two years shooting themselves in the foot will definitely be the chart-topper. When you have CNN telling you endless investigations of Trump are risky, you've got a problem.

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Democrats' bark will be worse than their bite. White House Counsel Will Scharf has sent out letters, including one to Garcia, warning them that addiction to investigations could get them dangerously close to "blatant criminality." But like addicts, they will have to hit rock bottom, and rock bottom could look a lot like a return pounding in 2028.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | INFLATION | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
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