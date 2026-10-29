Consider Her Petard Hoisted: Video Shows That by Her Own Standard, Mary Peltola Should Face Charges

Mary Peltola stood before a crowd and made it clear where she stood on political honesty. It was August. She probably thought that her campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) scheme to rig Alaska's Senate race were safely shielded from media attention.

Advertisement

The fresh-faced, idealistic Peltola at the time told voters that anyone who lies to them or tries to mislead the electorate should face criminal charges.

“It should be a criminal offense to lie or mislead the electorate," she said. "Yes. Yes. Let's work for that."

🚨Mary Peltola in August: “It should be a criminal offense to lie or mislead the electorate. YES!” https://t.co/oemOFQJxKZ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 28, 2026

Hmmm. One has to wonder if she'd maintain that same standard considering the New York Times — I repeat, the New York Times — dropped a bombshell by uncovering the “Decoy Dan” Sullivan scheme.

According to the Times report, Peltola’s Senate campaign worked with the DSCC to recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan and get him on the ballot as a spoiler candidate. The aim, quite obviously, was to confuse voters and pull support away from the incumbent Republican, Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

RedState has been uncovering this scandal for months. The Times helped amplify the hard work done here and in other right-leaning outlets.

Peltola, in the clip above, discusses honesty as a basic standard politicians should hold themselves to. Promoting consequences that should be enforced when candidates or campaigns try to trick people about what’s really going on.

Turns out, it was just a bit of tough talk a lot of politicians offer when they think the rules will only apply to the other side. Where is that tough talk now? As RedState's Sister Toldjah explained, it's lost somewhere in the Alaska wilderness.

Her former campaign manager told the Times that Peltola wasn’t “directly involved” in the recruitment effort but was “definitely aware.”

When confronted at a recent rally, she didn’t deny it. She just tried to change the subject.

At a rally in Soldotna today, US Senate candidate Mary Peltola said the media’s focus should be on Alaska’s high cost of living and Sen. Sullivan’s support of the war in Iran — not who is on the ballot. “Nobody at the New York Times cares about affordability in Alaska.” https://t.co/Ptg9kEOAtH — Matt Tunseth (@MattTunseth) October 28, 2026

"This is just another distraction. It's another diversion," she claimed without evidence. "Every day it's some new, you know, 'look over here' moment."

From criminal behavior to just a distraction in two months. What a remarkable evolution.

Speaking of criminality, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) has ordered the Department of Public Safety to investigate whether Peltola’s Senate campaign broke the law in the "Decoy Dan" scheme. The governor said the effort represented an organized attempt to manipulate the election, and he directed investigators to determine if criminal charges or civil action are warranted.

Advertisement

The Justice Department is also reportedly running an “aggressive criminal investigation” into how Daniel J. Sullivan landed on Alaska’s Senate ballot. That probe is examining possible violations of voters’ rights, with grand jury subpoenas expected. The investigation will likely continue past Election Day.

October Peltola might be a recipient of the wishes made by August Peltola.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.