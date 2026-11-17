Plenty of folks are already familiar with Waymo, the line of autonomous robo-taxis that are starting to enter service in a few American cities. There are probably as many stories about these robo-cabs, good and bad, as there are people who have ridden in them. But now, the robo-taxis are facing a new challenge, one that may well be insurmountable:

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Fairbanks, Alaska. In the winter.

Fairbanks drivers know the drill: watch for moose, squint through ice fog, and try not to hit a frost heave so hard you catch air. Now, a robotaxi company called Waymo wants to see if its self-driving cars can handle all of that, too. Gov. Mike Dunleavy broke the news in an X post earlier this month. He welcomed the California-based robotaxi company and said he looks forward to seeing what it learns about how its new models handle ice, snow and darkness. The governor's office didn't respond to requests for comment. A Waymo spokesman also declined an interview request, but said via email that the tests will be performed with a specialist at the wheel. The company operates a fully driverless taxi service in the Lower 48 and internationally.

So, they won't be driverless. At least, not yet. That's probably a good thing. Fairbanks, being in the heart of Alaska's vast interior, has a climate that's considerably harsher than our own corner of the Susitna Valley, where our weather does receive some moderation from the nearby Cook Inlet. But Fairbanks? It's hundreds of miles from the ocean, hundreds of miles north of us here in the Mat-Su, and it's surrounded by mountains. Winter weather there is cold, cold, cold.

And then there's the moose. How would an autonomous robo-cab deal with a one-ton cervid with a nasty temper?

That's the reason Waymo is trying out Fairbanks — to find out.

Jackson Fox directs the city's transportation planning organization. On the day of the announcement, he told KUAC by email that he hadn't gotten a heads up. And his staff had just seen some of the driverless vehicles on the road. Jackson said that Fairbanks is an excellent hub for cold-weather vehicle testing , listing challenges like ice fog, snow berms, and pavement markings that are hard to see through the ice. He said as long as there are real people in the driver's seat while the vehicle is on autopilot — as Waymo said there would be — he thinks the testing can be done safely while sharing the road with Fairbanks residents.

Color me skeptical. Governor Dunleavy, though, seems curious to see if this can be made to work.

Alaska has always been a place where innovators come to test their limits, and there is no better proving ground for winter driving than Fairbanks. We are proud that @Waymo has chosen Alaska for its heavy-snow testing, and we welcome their team with the same hospitality Alaskans show every visitor. Testing both the Ojai and the Hyundai Ioniq in some of the most challenging winter conditions in the country will help advance safer, more reliable technology for drivers everywhere, including Alaskans who deal with ice, snow and extended periods of darkness every winter. Alaska is open for business, and we look forward to seeing what @Waymo learns in our state. — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) November 5, 2026

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The governor writes:

Alaska has always been a place where innovators come to test their limits, and there is no better proving ground for winter driving than Fairbanks. We are proud that @Waymo has chosen Alaska for its heavy-snow testing, and we welcome their team with the same hospitality Alaskans show every visitor. Testing both the Ojai and the Hyundai Ioniq in some of the most challenging winter conditions in the country will help advance safer, more reliable technology for drivers everywhere, including Alaskans who deal with ice, snow and extended periods of darkness every winter. Alaska is open for business, and we look forward to seeing what @Waymo learns in our state.

Here's the thing: In summer, I have little doubt these vehicles will work as well as they do anywhere. But in the winter? The temperatures in Alaska's interior can be daunting, and they may well have a dramatic effect on battery life in either an EV or a hybrid. Navigation may be tricky when all road lane markers and so forth are obliterated by packed snow. Add to that winds, heavy snowfalls, blowing snow, and the occasional large, ill-tempered beast, and Fairbanks may be more than a non-human driver can overcome.

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I could be wrong. Who knows? Technology has made some amazing leaps in recent years. And, honestly, if they can make these Waymo robo-cabs work in Fairbanks, they can make them work anywhere.

But as for me, when it comes to navigating the snowy roads in a deep, dark Alaska winter, I'll take my F-350 or my wife's big 4WD Ford Expedition and be glad to have them.

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