Alaska Man Monday: A Sliding Moose, and a Hero Dog Comes Home

One of our favorite winter birds is the Gray Jay, Perisoreus canadensis. They’re around all year. We see them in the summer, usually in the tops of the cottonwoods and birches, gliding from treetop to treetop with soft cries so unlike the raucous calls of other jays. In late summer, they bring their slate-gray young around to sample the suet feeder; these birds are monogamous, and pairs tend to stay together.

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Right now, though, with an Alaska winter rapidly closing in, our local pair is hitting the suet more and more, and carrying away chunks of it to cache for winter. It’s instinct for them, and it’s one of the ways they get through harsh Alaska winters. But, while jays, like all corvids, are pretty smart birds, they haven’t yet caught on that we keep the suet feeder running all year round.

But then, relying overly much on one food source isn’t all that smart, either. More on our gray jays in this week’s video.

Another sign of the pending winter is ice, as a young moose learned to his embarrassment down in Anchorage recently.

An Alaska resident's home security camera captured the moment a moose stepped onto his icy driveway and ended up sliding out to the street. Jeremy Saporito shared Ring camera footage showing the scene that unfolded early Tuesday morning outside his Anchorage home. The video shows a moose step from Saporito's lawn to his driveway. The large animal immediately starts sliding down the icy slope, and ends up falling on its backside before making it down to the road. The moose was able to stand itself back up and walk away from the scene.

Watch:

The moose in question wasn’t very large, and had the gangly look of a yearling. We have had a cow moose with her similarly-sized offspring hanging around all autumn, but our road, driveway, and parking are gravel, not concrete, so even a little ice doesn’t make it too slick.

We’re glad that this little fellow didn’t seem to have hurt himself.

Alaska Man score: 5 frozen moose nuggets.

One more neat thing: In the famous 1925 Serum Run, where dog teams rushed lifesaving medicine to Nome in response to a diphtheria outbreak, one dog earned fame and a few movie appearances: Gunnar Kaasen’s lead dog Balto. But in real life, Balto was in fact outrun by musher Leonhard Seppala’s lead dog Togo, who ran even farther than Balto.

Now, Togo’s bones are coming home to Alaska, where the remains of the brave dog can rest.

“I don’t think most Alaskans knew that Togo’s skeleton existed, let alone where it was,” said Link Olson, Curator of Mammals at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks. Olson said he didn’t know himself until he was awarded a fellowship at Yale University’s Peabody Museum in 2010 and realized the bones had been in the Connecticut museum for nearly a century. “It kind of became a joke between my counterpart and me that one of these days we are going to get Togo back,” Olson said. “Because even though he lived out his final years in New England, again, he is so important to Alaska’s recent history.” After years of negotiations, the Museum of the North made a trade; a collection of specimens from Cambodia in exchange for Togo’s skeletal remains. “Long story short, we got Togo back in September,” he said.

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That’s good news. Togo earned his fame in Alaska. His remains should be in Alaska. And yes, it’s unlikely the dog would have cared either way, but we care, and that’s reason enough to bring the bones of this remarkable dog back to Alaska.

Alaska Man score: 5 dog biscuits.

Now, for some more on those jays.





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