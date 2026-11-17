Alaska's vast North Slope natural gas reserves may be a step closer to market. There are, according to the Department of Energy, about 35 trillion cubic feet of recoverable, identified natural gas reserves in the North Slope, and there may be as much as 96 trillion more, waiting to be discovered.

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The trick, of course, is getting that gas to market. That's where the proposed Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline, a new counterpart to the existing Alaska Pipeline, comes in. On Tuesday, President Trump, speaking at the US-ASEAN leaders’ dinner in Manila, touted his administration's approval of the construction of that pipeline.

President Trump just announced his administration has approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska, opening the door to record American energy exports across the Pacific. "We also just approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska to facilitate the export of record amounts of abundant, affordable American energy to partners all across the Pacific." A sharp turn from the Biden-era pause on new LNG export approvals. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

President Trump just announced his administration has approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska, opening the door to record American energy exports across the Pacific. "We also just approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska to facilitate the export of record amounts of abundant, affordable American energy to partners all across the Pacific." A sharp turn from the Biden-era pause on new LNG export approvals.

The president said:

We also just approved a colossal liquified natural gas pipeline in Alaska, to facilitate the export of record amounts of abundant, affordable American energy to partners all across the Pacific. As you've known, I've been very strong on that, and now we've doubled the size of Russia and Saudi Arabia together; we are much more than that. We we're number one by a lot, in terms of energy. This historic infrastructure project will be something very special, it will lower energy costs and increase energy security for nations throughout the region and throughout the world.

There are a number of aspects to this comment about approval of the pipeline. Recently President Trump also announced a deal with South Korea for partial funding of the pipeline, noting that South Korea may be a key customer for Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG). That funding deal remains an open issue, however. There are also issues in Alaska, tax issues to be hammered out by the state legislature; and any such tax incentives will face Alaska's incoming Democratic governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

None of this makes the pipeline any less essential. There are vast reserves of natural gas in the Alaskan Arctic, and exploring and extracting that gas will not only help global LNG prices; it will also help American energy security and provide a lot of good-paying jobs in Alaska, a state whose economy depends in large part on mining and energy extraction. We should note that the Alaska gas pipeline received initial approval in May 2020, during President Trump's first term, and then completed all federal permitting requirements in December 2025. The entire project will be one of the largest proposed LNG projects in the USA, including not only drilling and the new, 800-plus-mile pipeline, but also a liquefaction and shipping facility in Nikiski, on the Kenai Peninsula.

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Increasing our domestic energy production is good, even if Democrats seem unable to assimilate that information. The Alaska LNG pipeline and the infrastructure supporting it will be good for Alaska's economy, for our national economy, and it will be good for our Pacific trading partners. It's a key achievement, opening the lid to America's treasure chest just a little wider.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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