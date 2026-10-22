New North Slope Find: 96 Trillion Cubic Feet of Natural Gas

America's Treasure Chest just cracked open a little wider. On Wednesday, The United States' Geological Survey (USGS) announced a new assessment of resources on Alaska's vast North Slope, indicating another 3 trillion cubic feet (TCFG) of technically recoverable natural gas. That is, by current usage, about three years worth of American supply. It's also another reason to get Alaska's natural gas pipeline completed.

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The USGS first announced the find on X.

World-class science. Extraordinary energy potential. @USGS estimates 96 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered natural gas on Alaska’s North Slope. Interior science is helping reveal the resources that could power America’s future. https://t.co/UplDWVkZ5F — U.S. Department of the Interior (@Interior) October 21, 2026

There's also a press release with more detail.

The U.S. Geological Survey released an assessment estimating 96 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable, undiscovered natural gas resources on Alaska’s North Slope. This is nearly three times the roughly 35 trillion cubic feet (TCFG) of proven gas reserves on the North Slope.

Three times previous estimates. That is, as someone once said, a big freaking deal. This is a huge resource, as noted right around three times the previous estimates of North Slope gas resources. That's a lot of homes heated, a lot of meals cooked, a lot of electricity generated.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, along with his assistant secretary Andrea Travnicek, also lauded the find.

“Alaska is one of America’s greatest energy frontiers, and President Trump is committed to unlocking its extraordinary potential,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Alaska’s natural gas reserves can supply affordable, reliable, secure energy to Americans and our South Pacific allies for generations, and this assessment helps underscore the importance of understanding these vast resources beneath the North Slope and using world-class American science to turn that potential into opportunity. By advancing responsible energy development, we can strengthen American Energy Dominance, create jobs and deliver lasting economic benefits for Alaskans and the entire nation." “This North Slope assessment, backed by the world-class science of the USGS, supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14153 signed the first day of this administration: Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential. Alaska’s untapped, abundant energy and mineral resources are needed for U.S. economic and national security, and for the benefit of Alaskans. Under Secretary Burgum’s Order 3422, we will continue to prioritize investigation of Alaska’s energy and mineral resources,” said Assistant Secretary of the Interior Andrea Travnicek.

Here's the thing: This isn't just good for Alaska, although it is; every new find means more jobs in Alaska, more economic activity, more prosperity. Alaska's economy relies heavily on energy development, and the Trump administration has cranked that up. This is, however, also good for the United States. Every new find, every new assessment of recoverable resources, raised the supply, and just like petroleum and diesel fuel, both big concerns at the moment, natural gas is a global commodity.

We should also remember how Democrat administrations have handled this kind of thing: Locking up Alaska's resources, treating the Great Land like a gigantic national park. Those days are over, thankfully, and in just a few days, we'll have the chance to vote to keep them that way.

As of this writing, natural gas (NGAS) is up slightly, trading at $2.8174. And, no, we're still not tired of winning yet. Drill, baby, drill!

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