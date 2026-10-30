Decoy Dan Scandal Heats Up Even More As US Attorney Weighs in on the Case

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, Michael Heyman, is now weighing in on what's happening in the "Decoy Dan"/Peltola campaign scandal.

Heyman confirmed that both a criminal investigation and a civil action were underway over the alleged scheme by the Democrats to confuse voters by putting on the ballot another man with the same name as the incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

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🚨WATCH: U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman confirms both a criminal investigation and a civil investigation related to alleged election fraud in the Alaska Senate race. https://t.co/Tp6i7R4MT4 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 30, 2026

“The civil lawsuit is publicly faced, and is focused on preserving the ballots,” Heyman said, referring to a Department of Justice suit filed last week, and amended on Friday, asking a federal judge ⁠to issue a preliminary ⁠injunction that would ‌block ‌Alaska from ‌certifying its Senate election result if Sullivan loses to his Democratic challenger, Mary Peltola and votes cast for ⁠another candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan could theoretically ‌change the outcome.

Heyman also spoke on the criminal investigation.

Michael J. Heyman, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, said the Department of Justice is aware of the New York Times report that alleges operatives linked to Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola's campaign helped recruit a candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan — who has the same first and last name as GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan. "The Justice Department takes every allegation of this sort extremely seriously when it comes to voter corruption or disrupting the integrity of the election process," Heyman said on Friday. "We will not let anyone or any group undermine the election," he continued. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 30, 2026

"Anyone who tries to illegally deceive voters and interfere with the election will answer for it," he declared. He acknowledged they were aware of The New York Times reporting about the alleged involvement of the Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) in a "sprawling conspiracy" to prop up the other Daniel Sullivan.

"We are taking that extremely seriously," he said, explaining that they were acting on it "intensely" and "swiftly."

“This new information has resulted in a significant surge of law enforcement assets to Alaska,” he added. “As we speak, law enforcement around the country are taking investigative steps with respect to a criminal investigation on these matters.” He indicated the recent information had accelerated the matter. Dozens of subpoenas have reportedly already gone out in the case.

Heyman said they would not allow anyone to interfere in the election, and he would not comment on the details of the investigation further, as it was an ongoing investigation.

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