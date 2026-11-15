When the Cabinet Needs a Military Base to Feel Safe, Something Is Very Wrong

Something has gone very awry in our national discourse, when senior administration officials are increasingly being moved behind barbed wire and armed guards for their own safety; officials, mind you, who are doing the jobs they were chosen to do by the legally elected President of the United States. It shouldn't matter what party the president is or what party the opposition is; this should be something that provokes outrage in every American.

Advertisement

Increasingly, though, it doesn't. Political violence has become normalized by the American Left, and the odds of cooling the national temperature seem to be decreasing by the day. The latest cabinet official to be moved to an American military base is the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who is very likely the best SECTREAS we've had since Alexander Hamilton. But that isn't keeping him safe from a possibly violent mob.

Military bases around Washington, D.C., have become an increasingly common refuge for some of President Donald Trump's most powerful officials, as threats linked to Iran and a surge in threats against public officials raise security concerns across the administration. "So you have this combination of a permission structure on the left for violence, combine it with the ability to track it and create a long paper trail, and the numbers explode, and these threat matrices go crazy," former Secret Service agent and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the latest senior administration official to relocate to a military installation, joining a growing number of top Trump officials living behind military gates as federal authorities confront security threats that extend well beyond the White House.

The legacy media is, in some cases, complicit in this, either through carelessness and inattention, or deliberate provocation; the reason matters little, it's the facts that are at hand. Secretary Bessent was required to move after his Georgetown home, his home address, was revealed by the media.

"After The Wall Street Journal published an article featuring an online photo that allowed the location of the Secretary’s Georgetown home to be geo-located, security concerns began to increase which have now forced the Secretary to relocate to a military base for his safety. The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials," a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital. Threats against Bessent had reached "more than an advanced stage" amid reported Iranian assassination threats, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, but did not elaborate.

The threats aren't all domestic, mind you. There have been threats, direct and indirect, from Iran, as well. But it's the domestic threats that are alarming; we've heard all manner of superheated emissions from Iran over the years, but the American left is here, in vast numbers, and they are showing an increasing propensity towards violent rhetoric and action.

The Director of the Secret Service, Sean Curran, recently said that threats against the president and cabinet officials — the Service's full-time protectees — have increased by at least 40 percent from the previous year. Besides Secretary Bessent, we also know that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with their families, have been moved to secure housing on military bases.

Advertisement

Why has this become necessary? It wasn't like this during the Reagan or Bush administrations, despite the attempts on both men's lives by unhinged cranks. When President Reagan was the subject of an assassination attempt that nearly killed him, the nation reacted almost universally with horror and outrage; the Democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives, Thomas Phillip "Tip" O'Neill, was one of the first at President Reagan's bedside. But when then-candidate Donald Trump was the subject of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, again an attempt that came horrifyingly close to succeeding, the Left was, at best, mute; at worst, they were angry and dismayed that the attempt failed.

Now many of these same people are set to take the reins of the House of Representatives and the Senate, in the 120th Congress.

It's hard to see an easy way out of this mess without escalation. The lunatic fringe of the Left has shown they won't be placated with words. We may well find ourselves in the position counseled against by the great Roman general, Pompey Magnus, who said, "Stop quoting laws to men with swords."

The sequestering of administration officials is a reaction to a political ideology, socialism, that has always relied upon violence to achieve its ultimate goals — and it's becoming apparent that socialists in the United States are following that rule.

Advertisement

And remember, it's not just administration officials that may be targeted by the increasingly violent Left. If you doubt that, just ask Erika Kirk.

We are in for interesting times, and this isn't just about Donald Trump; ask yourself, given all we've seen in recent months, if the radical Left would react with any less outrage to a President DeSantis, or a President Rubio. And the Left would do well to take note of one thing: When push comes to shove, they may well find out that we're better at pushing and shoving than they are.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.