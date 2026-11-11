The Mask Comes Off: Minnesota’s Governor-Elect to Push Gun Ban

Regardless of several major Supreme Court victories for the Second Amendment, the new wave of Democrats that have just been ushered into power are starting to make one thing plain: They're coming for our guns. The latest to announce this is Minnesota's Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar, who is already pushing the state legislature to pass an "assault weapon" law that has already been approved by the state Senate.

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So much for "affordability" being a priority.

Minnesota Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar, who has positioned herself as a moderate during her years in Congress, is facing blowback over comments made shortly after the election suggesting she will push for gun control when she takes office. "The gun safety bill is going to get passed, and I am so excited to be working with the leaders on this, and it certainly should be one of our top priorities," Klobuchar said during a press conference. "I think that bill makes a lot of sense. I’m sure that we’ll make some changes … but the basics of that bill I hope will remain in place." The bill Klobuchar referenced is SF 4067, an omnibus gun-control package that passed the Minnesota Senate 34-33 earlier this year but has not received a House vote. The measure would prohibit federally licensed firearms dealers from selling certain semiautomatic military-style assault weapons, including AR-15s, as well as large-capacity magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds.

The law doesn't make any sense. Like most laws of this kind, it was drafted by people who know no more about guns than a naked mole rat knows about astrophysics. The whole thing is pure idiocy.

Minnesota's legal gun owners are already speaking up.

Klobuchar quickly faced criticism from conservatives and pro-Second Amendment groups on social media, accusing her of pushing a liberal gun control agenda on law-abiding Minnesotans, particularly in rural areas. "Democrats don't care about affordability. They only care about taking away our Second Amendment rights," conservative communicator Steve Guest posted on X. "Amy Klobuchar can't contain her excitement as she goes after law-abiding gun owners." "In one of her first acts as governor-elect, Sen. @amyklobuchar affirmed that she will go after Minnesotans' firearms under the guise of ‘safety,’" the National Rifle Association (NRA) posted on X. "When Amy Klobuchar told you over and over she was going to do a top-to-bottom audit, she meant of your guns, not your tax dollars," Minnesota attorney and former immigration judge Nathan Hansen posted on X.

This won't stop with Minnesota. Gun owners have some Supreme Court decisions on our side, including most notably the recent Bruen decision, but if there's one thing we've learned about Democrats in recent decades it's that they don't care about the Supreme Court unless they agree with the wishes of Democrats; principals, not principles, once more applies. And we also know that they care even less for the Constitution; most of them apparently haven't even read it, although they have read plenty of comments claiming that the Second Amendment somehow only applies to the National Guard.

This is going to be a major fight with the Democrat-controlled 120th Congress, too. They will almost certainly try to enact any gun bans they can, with a callous and utter disregard for Supreme Court decisions or the Second Amendment. Oh, they won't be able to pass them over a Trump veto, but they'll try — and much will depend on the 2028 elections and their outcome.

Still, law-abiding American gun owners have been fighting this fight since at least 1934. We've got some major victories in recent years. We've got the Constitution on our side. We'll just have to keep fighting, because this is a war that will never be concluded unless we slack off and allow the Left to win, leaving us defenseless.

So gird your loins, Second Amendment supporters. We have more fights yet to fight.

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Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

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