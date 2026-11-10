Party's Over: ICE Arrests Iranian Illegal ‘King of Instagram’ Alien

Some of us with only a vague understanding of what "Instagram" is may not be familiar with the name Farzad “Tony” Toutouni. "Tony" Toutouni, it seems, is the self-styled King of Instagram, fond of posting pictures of himself with unclothed women, often in demeaning positions, and expensive sports cars, while being oddly vague as to how he can afford the lifestyle he seems to present.

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He's also an illegal alien and a criminal suspect — and now he's in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Good.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have captured the Iranian “King of Instagram” who posted scandalous photos with naked models and exotic cars for his more than 1 million followers online. Iranian citizen Farzad “Tony” Toutouni, 55, was arrested in Los Angeles on Oct. 27 by ICE agents after his illegal entry into the US from Canada — and an alleged crime spree dating back to 1989 that includes kidnapping, robbery and extortion, authorities said. Toutouni, who lived in a $5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, flaunted his racy lifestyle online under the Instagram handle @lunatic_living, posting photos of cash, nude women, and wild parties — all while ducking immigration agents.

And this guy is an Instagram star? Is there money in that? Because this goblin sure looks to be on a spending spree. Or, at least, he was. And, from his own words, we can safely say that he's a real piece of... work.

The social media celebrity often doled advice to his followers with content featuring scantily clad women in luxurious settings and fleets of fast cars, describing himself as a self-made entrepreneur and “Pelvis Philanthropist” in an online biography. “I live my life like it’s my last day every day!,” reads one Instagram post last year that shows Toutouni sitting in a private jet with three women in his lap and bundles of $100 bills placed in a stack on a table in the foreground. “No wife great wife,” reads the caption to another photo that shows the tattooed Iranian standing shirtless in a swanky high-rise apartment, with a naked woman slung over his shoulder as he calmy picks food from a plate he’s holding his other hand.

So, he's a misogynistic jerk, too. Well, he's from Iran; so that tracks. As for his "last day every day" comment, well, it looks like you've seen your last day in the United States, at least, outside of the hoosegow. He's reportedly facing charges of making criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and possession and sale of a controlled substance, according to ICE. So he may have a trial and, if convicted, a prison spell before he's sent back to Iran. Then again, the mullahs may not want this guy back, and if he does go back, after his shenanigans here, it's a toss-up as to whether the mullahs will give him a medal for causing the Great Satan a headache, or whether they'll just dispose of him as a known troublemaker.

And, frankly, who cares if Iran won't take the guy back? Send him to South Sudan, or some other similarly unpleasant place. If there ever was one, this is a case of "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

Oh, and remember: Democrats want to defund ICE and let people like Farzad “Tony” Toutouni to remain in the United States. Yes, that's right; they would rather let him stay here than to give the Trump administration a win. That's today's Democrat Party.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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