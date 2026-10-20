ICE Ramps Up Targeting Illegal Aliens With Sweeping Operation to Stamp Out Welfare Fraud

The War on Fraud is fully on.

The Trump administration is opening another front , and this time, federal immigration agents are going after illegal aliens accused of improperly collecting food stamps intended for eligible American families.

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The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a nationwide operation targeting illegal aliens suspected of fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE has launched a nationwide operation targeting illegal aliens who have been illegally collecting SNAP benefits, & ICE has made their first handful of arrests, including these four Haitian illegal aliens: Rubstony Junior Theodore, whose prior arrests include larceny, obstruction of officers, and trespassing. Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean, and Jhensly Charles. ICE: “These arrests mark the opening salvo in a sustained, large-scale ICE operation specifically targeting illegal aliens who have fraudulently accessed SNAP benefits that American taxpayers fund exclusively for U.S. citizens in need. Every one of these individuals entered the country unlawfully, then proceeded to draw from a program designed to feed struggling American families, in some cases while carrying criminal records”. @SecMullinDHS statement to FOX: “Illegal aliens who have no right to be here in the first place are the last people who should be using SNAP benefits and other forms of welfare,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “These programs are for Americans only. Even non-violent illegal alien crime can still have devastating consequences when they’re defrauding the American taxpayer. The illegal alien fraudsters that we’ve already arrested and deported are just a drop in the bucket, and the Trump Administration is committed to going after all these thieves and bringing them to justice.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 21, 2026

And the first arrests have already been made. According to DHS, four Haitian nationals arrested in the initial operation are Rubstony Junior Theodore, Wilbert Jean Baptiste, Louis Jean, and Jhensly Charles.

Theodore's previous arrests reportedly include larceny, obstruction of officers, and trespassing. DHS says all four entered the United States unlawfully and subsequently accessed SNAP benefits fraudulently.

ICE made clear that this is only the beginning.

"These arrests mark the opening salvo in a sustained, large-scale ICE operation specifically targeting illegal aliens who have fraudulently accessed SNAP benefits that American taxpayers fund exclusively for U.S. citizens in need. Every one of these individuals entered the country unlawfully, then proceeded to draw from a program designed to feed struggling American families, in some cases while carrying criminal records," the agency said.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin delivered an equally blunt message to Fox News.

"Illegal aliens who have no right to be here in the first place are the last people who should be using SNAP benefits and other forms of welfare," Mullin said. "These programs are for Americans only. Even non-violent illegal alien crime can still have devastating consequences when they’re defrauding the American taxpayer. The illegal alien fraudsters that we’ve already arrested and deported are just a drop in the bucket, and the Trump Administration is committed to going after all these thieves and bringing them to justice."

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The arrests come as President Trump is expanding his administration's efforts to recover taxpayer money lost to fraud.

As RedState reported Tuesday, Trump unveiled a new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program that would reward Americans who help expose fraud involving federal government programs.

The initiative includes a $25 million fund, advertised rewards of up to $30,000, and a potential commission tied to fraud uncovered. Americans can submit tips through America.gov/fraud.

And the potential savings are enormous. As I reported last week, the Government Accountability Office estimates that fraud across federal programs costs taxpayers between $233 billion and $521 billion annually.

Those estimates cover federal fraud broadly, not SNAP fraud specifically. But they illustrate why even relatively small enforcement operations matter.

There's also an important distinction between receiving assistance lawfully and obtaining it through deception. Some noncitizens are legally eligible for SNAP, and benefits may be available to eligible U.S.-citizen children in mixed-status households. The new ICE operation, according to DHS, targets people accused of obtaining benefits fraudulently.

For years, Americans have been told that Washington simply doesn't have enough money to meet the country's needs. Meanwhile, federal investigators are uncovering allegations of fraud involving everything from food assistance to healthcare and tax refunds.

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Judging by ICE's announcement, these arrests are only the beginning.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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