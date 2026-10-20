Trump Commits $400 Million to Republican Midterm Wins

It stands to reason that the second half of President Donald Trump's second term would be a lot easier, and a lot more of his agenda may well get pushed through, were the House of Representatives and the Senate to remain in Republican hands. But these 2026 midterm elections, which, remember, is already underway in some states, are shaping up to be a real nail-biter. So, to try to tip the scales, President Trump is preparing to drop $400 million to help the GOP retain control of Congress.

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That's putting one's money where one's mouth is.

NEW: President Trump says he will be spending more than $400 million by Election Day, backing Republican "Policies and Principles" as the midterms near. "More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more." "It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

NEW: President Trump says he will be spending more than $400 million by Election Day, backing Republican "Policies and Principles" as the midterms near. "More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more." "It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion."

A Mediaite piece has some more details; note in particular that it's not yet known whether the president is spending money from his personal fortune, which is still substantial, or from his Political Action Committee (PAC). It sounds like it may be a little from column A, and a little from column B.

Trump did not specify whether the dough was coming from his own bank account, or MAGA Inc., his main super PAC. The president’s post comes a few weeks after he started running taxpayer-funded “public service announcements” on Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW. But after some pushback, Trump said he would just pony up the money himself. “The Radical Left is upset with the fact that I am taking Ads, which I consider to be a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A., and paying for them with U.S.A. money,” he posted on Oct.5. “This is a rather standard thing to do but, rather than doing that, although nothing will make them happy, I have decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc.”

Here's the thing: Money is a big factor in political campaigns, but it's not a panacea. We should remember that Hillary Clinton outspent President Trump by a wide margin in the 2016 election, and Trump still won handily. Messaging, too, is important; not just the means in which putting the message out, but the message itself. It should be short, pithy, and meaningful — like making America great again.

It's not impossible that a spend this big, this close to the election, may tilt the scales a little bit, if the message is good, and if the advertising is slick and well-done. But while the president can do this, we have to do our part on Election Day, or if you can, before then. Campaign ads can make a difference (although I maintain that anyone who hasn't made up their mind by now isn't going to be a reliable vote for either side) but we have to make the final call. So, vote early if you can, vote by mail if you must, vote in person on Election Day, but vote! Bring all your Republican and Republican-leaning friends and neighbors along. (If any of your friends and neighbors are Democrats, don't worry about it; they can find their own way.) And, if you're in Alaska, rank the red and vote Yes on 2 to ditch ranked choice voting.

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It's all up to us, now. We have to be the deciding factor. This midterm election and the 2028 election will set the tone for the next generation. Let's get 'er done.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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