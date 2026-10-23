Texas Christian University Seeks Professor of ‘Trans Rhetoric'? Seriously?

Just when you thought that we had seen Peak Stupid, something comes along to challenge the current record-holder. In this instance, the new Peak Stupid comes to us from, amazingly, Texas, where Texas Christian University is seeking a "trans rhetoric professor."

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Yes, really.

Texas Christian University wants to hire a new composition professor who is particularly versed in “trans rhetoric,” “Black studies,” or “antiracist rhetoric.” Applicants for this new rhetoric and composition professor job, starting in August 2027, will also be considered if they have interests in “disability studies,” “global/transnational rhetorics,” or feminism and “queer rhetorics.” The Department of English will host this new hire, which will also give them an opportunity to teach in the gender studies and ethnic studies programs. These programs were collapsed last year into the English department due to budget issues and low enrollment. “Candidates with relevant expertise may also contribute to our department’s programs in Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies and Women and Gender Studies as well as the program in Digital Culture/Digital Analytics and other interdisciplinary initiatives,” the posting states.

They're serious. Here's the actual job posting. It states in part:

As RHM is an interdisciplinary field, a successful applicant will demonstrate a foundational focus in rhetoric, composition, writing studies, or technical communication as well as a research agenda informed by some of (but not all or limited to) the following disciplines and subfields: disability studies; community literacy; Indigenous studies; science and technology studies; Black studies; global/transnational rhetorics; feminist, queer, and trans rhetorics; antiracist rhetoric and writing; medical humanities; etc.

Now that right there is one big steaming pile of stupid.

Look, here's the thing: As I have been saying and writing for years, decades even, the primary purpose of any system of education is to produce young adults with marketable skills. Young adults, that is to say, who are employable. In this job posting, in all of the "disciplines" listed, there is nothing whatsoever that furthers that goal. If the goal of these classes is to produce marginally employable coffee shop baristas, well, then, they are nailing it, so long as the coffee shops in question don't mind employees with purple hair, multiple facial piercings, and an "I'm offended" set on a hair trigger.

And this is a Christian university?

We could call this political correctness run amok, but what this really is, is the sacrificing of any pretense of education in favor of an ideology that is not only barking nuts, but is so far to the left as to be off the map, past the big letters warning HERE BE MONSTERS.

And this is in Texas?

The very fact that the Texas Christian University is looking for some lunatic to teach trans rhetoric, along with "Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies and Women and Gender Studies" is educational malpractice of the first water. With this, Texas Christian University is ripping off its students, and that's all there is to it. It's a cynical and pernicious fraud perpetrated by people who call themselves "educators."

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Here's the fun part:

The College Fix reached out to Texas Christian University for a comment regarding how the job listing fits into the department’s learning goals and with the school’s mission as a private, Christian institution. “I’ll look into it,” spokesman Greg Staley told The Fix. He has not provided any further information in the past several weeks.

You don't say.

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