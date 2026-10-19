DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Treasury Identifies Possible $270M in Ghost Student Aid Fraud

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Oct 19, 2026 5:43 PM
Advertisement
Treasury Identifies Possible $270M in Ghost Student Aid Fraud
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

With each new day, it seems we are uncovering more fraud schemes costing the taxpayers millions, even billions. It's all growing very tiresome, but better we find them than not.

Advertisement

The latest such, uncovered by the Treasury Department, involves as much as $270 million in suspicious financial activity tied to federal student loan programs.

The Treasury Department has identified approximately $270 million in suspicious financial activity potentially linked to fraud targeting federal student aid programs, the agency told FOX Business exclusively.

Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has referred the findings to federal investigators for further review. The referrals are part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to combat fraud and protect taxpayer dollars.

"Federal student aid is intended to expand educational opportunities, not line the pockets of fraudsters who steal from students pursuing their education and hardworking taxpayers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote in a statement before its Monday public release. 

The reports of suspicious activity came after a warning was issued in July, advising lenders to be on the alert for any possible wrongdoing in federal student loan refunds. And, predictably, the reports started flowing in.

Since the alert was issued, financial institutions have filed nearly 100 suspicious activity reports, according to the Treasury Department. FinCEN’s review identified more than 20,000 potentially suspicious transactions dating back to February 2026, totaling approximately $270 million.

Recommended
Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing' Kyle Becker DOJ Details How It Found 20,000 Likely Noncitizens on CA Voter Rolls, Seeks Emergency Court Order Jennifer Van Laar
Advertisement

And:

Many schemes involve fraudulent enrollments intended to divert aid from legitimate students. In "ghost student" schemes, criminals use stolen personal information, including names and Social Security numbers, to enroll fake students under victims’ identities.

Fraudsters may also combine stolen information with fabricated details to create synthetic identities capable of passing identity checks, using artificial intelligence agents and tools, according to the Treasury.

These would seem to incorporate identity theft along with the fraud. And, perhaps predictably, we see artificial intelligence (AI) being used in what are purported scams.

All of the various schemes to defraud the American taxpayers are pernicious, but there's an added element to the attempts to scam the student loan system, which is already bloated far out of any reasonable level. These programs are already suffering from welchers, and the young skulls full of mush waving signs demanding that the taxpayers repay the loans for which they freely signed contracts aren't the only ones not repaying. Now, we learn that there may well be millions in fraudulent payments as well? 

This is, again, another great argument for getting the federal government completely out of the business of funding education. Not only has the explosion in federally guaranteed funding caused an unreal bloat in the costs of education, but it has also enabled the explosion of content-free, useless Underwater Ethnic Dog-Polishing Studies degrees - and now, we see, possibly millions in fraud as well.

Advertisement

It's past time to privatize the lot. Borrowing money for education should be like any other lending; based on the lender's perception of how likely the borrower will be to repay the loan. That would not only lean down the universities, but drain a lot of the fat and bloat out of the system would lead to fewer opportunities for scammers, as well.

In the meantime, it's still good to see, finally, an administration that's going after the scammers, vigorously and relentlessly. That's what we voted for.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics EDUCATION | SCOTT BESSENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Kyle Becker
DOJ Details How It Found 20,000 Likely Noncitizens on CA Voter Rolls, Seeks Emergency Court Order

DOJ Details How It Found 20,000 Likely Noncitizens on CA Voter Rolls, Seeks Emergency Court Order

Jennifer Van Laar
Golf Course Grudge Match: Judge Reyes Rejects Recusal, Clashes With DOJ's No. 3

Golf Course Grudge Match: Judge Reyes Rejects Recusal, Clashes With DOJ's No. 3

Susie Moore

Trending on RedState Videos