What Were They Hiding? Declassified Emails Reveal Effort to Block Biden-Ukraine Witness

There's a word for trying to prevent a witness from relating what he or she knows to the relevant authorities. It's called "interference" — potentially even "obstruction" — and if you have a branch of government taking steps to prevent a person from, say, Ukraine, entering the United States to give testimony about, say, a major American political family, that would sure seem to be what that is.

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It also looks a lot like what has happened in 2020, and it's coming out now as part of the ongoing Biden corruption investigation. First up with the information is investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, in the form of declassified documents released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who have some information on just this: A key witness in the Biden corruption case was barred from entering the United States.

NEW RECORDS: BIDEN UKRAINE CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS Newly declassified emails and intelligence reports suggest a high priority witness for a GOP Senate investigation @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson into Biden corruption allegations was blocked from entering the US. Two weeks before the 2020 election, State DEPT email reads: “..to follow up on the Telezhinko (sic) visa, we revoked it earlier this month because he was imminently getting on a plane and needed to move quickly…” - FBI and Intelligence Community “weren’t checking if allegations were true, they were suffocating anti-Biden Ukraine narrative, " says administration official CONTEXT: Visa revocation and reported sanctions on Andrii Telizhenko appear to fit a broader pattern: •IRS agents assigned to Hunter Biden laptop probe, including Burisma, say they were blocked from investigating leads into the “Big Guy” •51 former intelligence official claim laptop had “classic earmarks” of a Russia information operation. Months earlier FBI had authenticated laptop •FBI HQ appears to slow roll other Biden probes •Senators Grassley and Johnson get FBI suspect "offensive briefing" about Russian disinformation, allegedly designed to thwart Hunter Biden probe NOTE: Declassified records also raise prospect of circular reporting. Here’s how it works: Government officials (or their proxies) plant information with a reporter, who publishes it. The same officials then cite the resulting media story to justify further investigative steps. Exposing “circular reporting” undermines the credibility of some journalists who built their reputations on Russia collusion scoops New records via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 22, 2026

Herridge's lengthy statement reads in part:

Two weeks before the 2020 election, State DEPT email reads: “..to follow up on the Telezhinko (sic) visa, we revoked it earlier this month because he was imminently getting on a plane and needed to move quickly…” - FBI and Intelligence Community “weren’t checking if allegations were true, they were suffocating anti-Biden Ukraine narrative, " says administration official

It's not clear from her reporting who the "administration official" is.

In a story published Thursday on Just the Facts, Steven Richards and John Solomon have more details.

In the shadows of the 2020 election, the U.S. government revoked a Ukrainian witness' visa and prevented him from testifying in the Senate's probe into alleged Biden family corruption on the basis that he might be spreading Russian disinformation even though its own intelligence showed he was an opponent of Russia and rejected Moscow's overtures, bombshell memos released Thursday show. The documents made public by the White House Government Transparency Task Force are the latest pieces of evidence to chronicle how the FBI, the State Department and other federal bodies sought to suffocate a narrative — later proven true — that Hunter Biden had been working for a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma Holdings that was seeking to leverage Vice President Joe Biden's connections to solve its corruption problems.

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In other words, this certainly raises questions about a cover-up at the highest levels of government. What was being covered up? What we knew, or at least suspected, all along; that the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, extended a phony job offer to the son of the then-Vice President of the United States, in order to gain influence and possibly favors from the "Big Guy" - who would later become president. We knew this, and many of us remarked on it at the time, but nothing much was done during the four years Joe Biden was shambling around the White House.

All that has changed now. What we're learning here is that the FBI and the State Department, on flimsy grounds, blocked a key witness from testifying.

Specifically, the memos show that the FBI and State Department rushed to block former Ukraine embassy aide Andrii Telizhenko's arrival in the United States just as he was to be interviewed by Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley in September 2020. Instead of testifying, the Ukrainian government official once trusted by the Obama administration was sanctioned for being painted as a possible unwitting purveyor of Russian smears against the Biden family.

That's another injustice, all in the name of covering up the Biden deal with Burisma, and possibly with others.

We've known for years now that the Biden family's corruption makes Huey Long look like an amateur. Now we realize we may not have suspected the full extent.

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In fact, evidence made public in the years after the 2020 election shows that America's top diplomats in Kyiv in fact believed Hunter Biden's presence on the Burisma board had "undercut" U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine and that Vice President Biden had overruled career officials' recommendations to give Ukraine the loan guarantees and keep the prosecutor in place.

The real question now is this: What, in the end, will be done about it? This wouldn't seem to be enough for any criminal charges. Joe Biden is, candidly, mentally unfit to offer any meaningful testimony on his own behalf. One could argue that for the former first son, Hunter Biden, just the fact that he's Hunter Biden may well be punishment enough. But it's becoming more and more apparent that the Biden family was engaged in corrupt dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere. In this case, the FBI and the State Department, and bear in mind this happened before the 2020 election, deliberately blocked a key witness to some of these corrupt dealings.

To paraphrase Robert Frost:

The swamp is noxious, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And warrants to serve before I sleep,

And warrants to serve before I sleep.

Watch these virtual pages for more. It's a safe bet Senator Grassley and Senator Johnson aren't done yet.

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