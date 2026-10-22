At Least He Didn't Marry His Brother: Former Doctor Convicted of Naturalization Fraud

Amazingly, if you lie on your immigration and naturalization paperwork, here in the United States, it's a crime that can result in prison time and/or repatriation. We've been watching one high-profile case involving a certain notorious Congresswoman who has been keeping an uncharacteristically low profile of late, but she's not the only one to (allegedly) try something along these lines. On Thursday, we learned of another, this one from Kuwait, not Somalia, a former doctor who has now been convicted of naturalization fraud.

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And that's not the only thing he's in hot water for.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services provided critical assistance to the investigation leading to the conviction of a former medical doctor for naturalization fraud. Yousif Abdulraouf Alhallaq, 47, of Canton, Ohio, lied on his Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, and during an in-person interview. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio made the announcement. According to court documents, Alhallaq was born in Kuwait and entered the United States on an H-1B visa in 2006. He filed an application to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2011 and was approved.

That's just where Alhallaq's sordid tale begins. He was charged in 2021 with poisoning his girlfriend's oatmeal in 2014 with an abortion drug, which caused her to miscarry her pregnancy. He was charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, pled guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison, which seems a strangely light sentence, but that's an argument for another day. Before his sentencing, Alhallaq applied to become a naturalized citizen. On his application, he answered "no" to two questions:

14D — Were you ever involved in any way with badly hurting, or trying to hurt a person on purpose?

22 — Have you ever committed, assisted in committing, or attempted to commit a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?

In his naturalization interview, Alhallaq confirmed his answers; he knowingly lied to gain his naturalization. Now convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison, followed by denaturalization and deportation.

Although Alhallaq knowingly committed acts of attempted murder and felonious assault by attempting to unlawfully terminate his girlfriend’s pregnancy, he nonetheless attested to federal officials that the information he provided was true and was subsequently granted U.S. citizenship. Alhallaq faces a maximum of up to 10 years in prison for naturalization fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19, 2027. He also faces denaturalization as a result of his conviction.

So, once he's finished his term behind bars, it's back to Kuwait with him, and the only comment we should make on that note is "good riddance."

Now, on the one hand, the system worked in this case, after a fashion. Yousif Abdulraouf Alhallaq was caught, he has been convicted, and he will be returned to Kuwait, to do there whatever he may; once he's repatriated he will be, thankfully, not the worry of the United States anymore, and we can hope that he will be blacklisted from ever entering the United States again. We simply have no place for such people in our country. Not only did he commit naturalization fraud, for which he has been duly convicted, but attempted murder as well.

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The larger problem remains, though; there are millions of people in the country illegally, and even some here on visas and under naturalization that may have done so fraudulently. This is the work of a generation to stamp out, assuming we can maintain a presidential administration and a Congress that are invested in the effort.

Speaking of Congress, we can say one thing positive about Yousif Abdulraouf Alhallaq: At least, he didn't marry his brother.

Allegedly.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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