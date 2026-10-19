Democratic Socialists Target JFK Airport Workers in Bid to Block Israeli Cargo

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who are communists by any other name, aren't content with getting fringe candidates elected in safe districts. They're taking their verkakte ideas elsewhere, any place and any time they think they can disrupt things. They are good at one thing — rabble-rousing — and that's about the only thing they're good at, given that their economic plans would end up with Americans standing in lines for the potato ration, and their political ideas would, as communist schemes always do, end up with a lot of people being "re-educated" — or just looking at rifles from the wrong end.

Advertisement

Now, these commies are really letting their antisemitic flag fly. The DSA is encouraging cargo workers at John F. Kennedy International Airport to try to interfere with military cargo shipments to Israel. View From the Wing's Gary Leff has details.

New York’s Democratic Socialists of America is recruiting JFK airport workers to block military shipments to Israel, and its campaign website is offering assurances about their legal rights that could get them fired. They aren’t just advocating the U.S. funds shouldn’t support foreign wars. They’re looking for an arms embargo – blocking the ability of Israel to purchase from U.S. manufacturers, including defensive items that protect civilians from inbound Hezbollah missiles. Workers can advocate for this!

And while workers can organize over actual workplace hazards, there’s no general right to refuse assigned work because they oppose the cargo’s destination. The Supreme Court rejected a similar dockworkers boycott involving the Soviet Union.

One point: The report notes that this act, should any of the cargo handlers take it up, could get them fired. Let's kick that up a notch; it should get them fired. They are employed to move legally purchased cargo, not to enforce an informal arms and cargo embargo on Israel. This is bad, bad advice. But then, commies have never cared too much about the human cost of their lunacy.

Here's their plan:

The effort is called Break the Chain. It’s organized by the New York City Democratic Socialists of America’s Anti-War Working Group. Their goal is a worker-driven arms embargo, stopping shipments at airports, ports and warehouses without waiting for the federal government to impose one. The group has scheduled an October 17 organizing meeting near Union Square. In a September article written by a campaign member, organizer Bassel Al-Khalili said they’d been distributing leaflets to workers on Sundays for much of the year and were working with dozens of JFK employees. They say the campaign won priority status within the local DSA chapter with 90% support. They’re also doing outreach on the AirTrain and in Queens neighborhoods where airport workers live. Their organizing toolkit supplies coworker conversation scripts and a model union resolution. The campaign’s database lists 39 regional companies. Its JFK entries include Delta, Challenge Airlines, Kalitta Air, FedEx and DHL Global Forwarding, alongside freight forwarders and defense manufacturers as identified targets.

They can't break the chain without potentially running afoul of federal labor law. Oh, sure, they can claim it's civil disobedience; they can claim they have a right to oppose these shipments. But that doesn't necessarily give them the right to decide whose cargo moves and whose does not. And, yes, they could lose their jobs if they try. The DSA, however, is either unaware of this or just plain doesn't care, as they are giving these employees some potentially bad advice. In International Longshoremen's Association v. Allied International, the Supreme Court held that a union-organized boycott of Soviet cargo violated federal labor law and was not protected by the First Amendment simply because it was politically motivated.

Advertisement

Socialist and communist groups have always and will always operate like this. They recruit people to take illegal actions, to commit to acts that will cost them their jobs, to sometimes take on acts that will land them in jail, but you will never see the self-proclaimed leaders and organizers of these schemes taking any personal risks. This latest scheme is a perfect example; the DSA is casting its net for useful idiots, and there can be little doubt that they'll find at least a few.

According to Mr. Leff, this isn't a new tactic for the DSA. The DSA recently attacked United Airlines for moving military cargo to Israel. These cargo shipments are made up in part of military hardware legally purchased by Israel from the United States.

The DSA cares about none of that. They don't care about the jobs of the workers they are recruiting. They don't care about the legality or illegality of what they are recruiting people to do. It's just one more step in their drunkard's walk towards power, in their addled minds, and it goes to show the lengths to which they are willing to go to attain that power.

In the event you were wondering what the DSA's endgame is, just look at France.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.