This Is Appeasement: Italy Removes Pork From Some School Lunches

Plenty of us love a good meal of Italian food. And traditional Italian foods are heavy on the pork. Various traditional Italian pork cuts and ingredients like guanciale, prosciutto, pancetta, and various sausages all add to the glory of traditional Italian foods, and where better to go for great Italian food, than Italy?

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Unless, of course, you're a student in an Italian school, where the school lunches are being replaced by halal foods, so as to avoid offending the country's growing Muslim population.

Italian schools are replacing traditional dishes with Muslim-friendly foods such as chicken curry and couscous. The move in certain parts of Italy, which also includes the removal of pork from menus, is designed to accommodate the dietary and cultural needs of the growing number of pupils from migrant backgrounds.

OK, here's my question: Why? Why should Italian schools bend over backwards like this to avoid offending non-Italians who have flooded into their country? Let the newcomers brown-bag it, and if their kids complain about the Italian kids around them in the lunchroom enjoying their carbonara, let them eat outside. This is Italy, not Afghanistan.

And, frankly, it sure seems like Italian school kids were eating a lot better than I remember eating in school cafeterias when I was a kid.

Dishes being banished from schools in a province in the north of the country include air-dried San Daniele prosciutto, pasta all’amatriciana – which has pork jowl as a key ingredient – and porchetta or crispy suckling pig. Proponents of the measure say it is well-meaning and inclusive, and it does not make sense to offer pork in schools where a large proportion of children cannot eat them because of their religious beliefs. However, opponents say that respect for the increasingly multicultural nature of Italy should not mean ditching the country’s customs and traditions.

I'm on the side of the opponents.

Look, these people chose to come to Italy. They knew perfectly well that Italians keep pigs and eat pork, and have done so for thousands of years; the ancient Romans used pigs as a combination garbage disposal and food source, and pigs are great in that role. So, with that knowledge aforehand, these people "migrate" to Italy — and then immediately expect Italians to change one of the primary tenets of Italian society, their accustomed diets, to avoid offending the newcomers?

The objecting newcomers should be told to mind their own business. They can prepare their own foods. Plenty of non-pork ingredients are available. They can send their kids to school with whatever traditional foods they ate back in Crapholistan. That's what Tupperware is for. And nobody in Italy or anywhere else cares what they eat.

But, apparently, Italy, and by extension the rest of the Western world, can't expect the same in return.

This is an obvious and growing trend anywhere in the world where Muslims are "migrating" to. They reach a certain number and immediately start demanding that the people of these nations accommodate them. And if we protest, they threaten violence. It's happening in Europe, and it's happening here.

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These Italian school districts are making a grave mistake. Today it's lunches. Tomorrow they will demand prayer rooms in the schools. Then they'll demand local grocers stop selling pork at all. It will never end, and in this, Italy has allowed the camel's nose into the tent.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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