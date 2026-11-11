Outgoing MI Governor Asks Trump Treasury Dept. to Reimburse Residents' Grocery Bills

I will not lie that this was exactly the direction I thought I was going to go on Veterans Day 2026.

Thankfully, though, many of the fine writers here on RedState over the years have covered this day, including my friend Teri Christoph with her piece about famed actor and World War II veteran Jimmy Stewart in the new movie simply called "Jimmy"

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Nice to recall a time when Americans didn't hate America just for being the beacon of democracy.

Yet I digress.

So back to the state that I live in, which of course is the Great Lakes State, otherwise known as Michigan.

Outgoing Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer leaves office in just over a month, and she seems as if she has work to do.

Still.

She has not done as well as she hoped in education, as Michigan ranks only 46th in the nation.

As of September 2026, we almost led the nation in job growth with our impressive number of 43rd among 50 states. Maybe if we added more states, our overall number would improve?

Yet today, in the local hometown paper, I read that Madame Whitmer has an idea to assist the residents on her way out the door. According to The Detroit News, she came up with this stellar idea.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Donald Trump's Treasury Department on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to end all new tariffs on food and to reimburse Michigan residents for the increased cost of groceries. Whitmer, a second-term Democrat, made the request in a letter to Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary who works for the Republican president. "Families deserve relief from rising prices on the essentials they depend on every day," Whitmer said in a statement.

Well...isn't she a peach?

Notice that she is only worried about 2025 and 2026 here. She never asked for a break during the Joe Biden administration, let's say in 2022.

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area: Food prices rose 12.3% year-over-year by mid-2022 (according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data from June 2022), with specific spikes reaching over 14% for groceries (food-at-home) earlier in the spring.

Interesting how that works. I looked and found no statement begging a President of her own party for help in times of need for her fellow Michigan peeps.

The News piece, linked above, continues:

Whitmer's letter didn't explain how much money she would like to see Michigan residents be paid back for tariff-related impacts on food costs. However, the letter cited a state report that found tariffs contributed to a more than 3% increase in Michigan food prices in 2025. The governor asked the Trump administration to end tariffs on food levied in 2025 and 2026 — the first two years of his second term — and reimburse Michigan residents for the costs they have incurred as a result of those tariffs.

How did she come up with this idea?

Maybe, with a dartboard?

Also, how do you end tariffs in 2026, from 2025?

I would love to say that someone on her staff came up with this, but I'm honestly inclined to think that she came up with it and ran with it. This seems like classic Gretch, and as much as I have loved her being Governor in Michigan for the past (almost) eight years, I can't really say I'm going to miss her.

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Because I'm not.

Donald Trump might be able to turn the overall economy around for the entire country in the last two years of his presidency. Yet the last month-and-a-half of the governorship of Gretchen Whitmer will end in a complete disaster, and Michigan might not have seen the worst of it yet.

The state just elected Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who moves from Secretary of State to the Governor's mansion, and she has the makings of being even more radical than Gretch.

Pray for each one of us here, and let's hope we make it out alive.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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