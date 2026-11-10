Illegal Alien Caught With Arsenal Near White House Now Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

An illegal alien from Venezuela is now facing federal criminal charges after being nabbed near the White House last week with an arsenal of weapons and ammunition stashed in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Prosecutors are alleging the man threatened to kill President Trump.

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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Tuesday that Ronny Guanipa-Chrinos, 26, was charged Monday with threatening the president, threatening to injure another person, unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Guanipa-Chrinos was arrested shortly before midnight on November 5 when a Secret Service agent noticed his truck parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House. When the agent approached, he found the illegal asleep at the wheel.

A subsequent search of the stolen pickup turned up three firearms, including a submachine gun-style pistol, an AR-style rifle, and a Glock pistol, along with 72 rounds of ammunition. Guanipa-Chrinos apparently told agents a voice in his head told him to drive to D.C. and kill the president.

Pirro credited the Secret Service with preventing a potentially deadly incident, saying, "Our nation's capital is not the place to plan or act out crimes of violence." She added, "We will not tolerate threats against the president or illegal possession of weapons by an alien who crosses state lines in a stolen pickup.”

Because of the swift action of Secret Service officers, an illegal alien possessing firearms that included a sub-machine gun, an assault rifle, and a pistol, was stopped in a stolen pickup near the White House grounds. In addition to those weapons, he possessed dozens of rounds of ammunition. Our nation’s capital is not the place to plan or act out crimes of violence. This defendant not only admitted to entering the country illegally in 2025, but he was previously detained in 2024 during the Biden Administration at the border in Texas, crossing from Mexico. We will not tolerate threats against the president or illegal possession of weapons by an alien who crosses state lines in a stolen pickup. — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) November 10, 2026

Because of the swift action of Secret Service officers, an illegal alien possessing firearms that included a sub-machine gun, an assault rifle, and a pistol, was stopped in a stolen pickup near the White House grounds. In addition to those weapons, he possessed dozens of rounds of ammunition. Our nation’s capital is not the place to plan or act out crimes of violence. This defendant not only admitted to entering the country illegally in 2025, but he was previously detained in 2024 during the Biden Administration at the border in Texas, crossing from Mexico. We will not tolerate threats against the president or illegal possession of weapons by an alien who crosses state lines in a stolen pickup.

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Guanipa-Chrinos had previously been detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents near El Paso, Texas, in March 2024 after illegally crossing the southern border from Mexico. He was subsequently released by the Biden administration.

Guanipa-Chrinos appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya on Monday and was ordered detained as the federal case proceeds.

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