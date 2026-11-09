(Updated) Tyler Robinson Trial Date Set, but Charlie Kirk's Family Faces a Long Wait for Justice

UPDATE: Erika Kirk put out a statement Monday afternoon saying she is "deeply" disappointed by the long wait for the trial.

STATEMENT FROM THE KIRK FAMILY: Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing. While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability. As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 9, 2026

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ORIGINAL REPORT:

A trial date has finally been set for Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old who stands accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) in September 2025.

Those hoping to see justice meted out quickly will be disappointed to learn that they will have to wait nearly two full years for the case to go before a jury. And that is certainly not what the Kirk family wanted.

During a hearing held Monday in Provo, Utah, Fourth District Judge Tony Graf ordered jury selection to begin on June 21, 2028, with opening statements expected to take place in early July.

A Utah judge has set a June 21, 2028, trial date for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk. Judge Tony Graf Jr. announced the date Monday in Provo. Prosecutors had asked to start Jan. 31, 2028, while Robinson's defense pushed for late 2029. Erika Kirk had asked the court to start the trial no later than October 2027. Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. He has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Full story here https://t.co/xROoG48YBP — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 9, 2026

Erika Kirk had argued that the trial should begin on October 4, 2027, over two full years after her husband's murder. She hoped for the quickest possible resolution, citing the added stress a delayed trial would place on her, her two young children, and Charlie's parents and sister.

“The Kirk family deserves to have this matter resolved expeditiously,” her lawyer said.

The prosecution was looking for a January 31, 2028 start, not wanting to have the proceedings run through the 2027 holiday season, and Robinson's defense team argued they'd need until the third quarter of 2029 to be fully prepared for the capital case.

Robinson is facing seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with the September 10, 2025, shooting death of Kirk, who was addressing thousands of UVU students when he was fatally shot. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the defendant.

And while a trial date has now officially been placed on the calendar, additional motions and legal wrangling could still delay the legal proceedings.

Charlie Kirk was a beloved member of our Salem Media family, and RedState will be covering Robinson's trial from start to finish. Whenever it finally begins.

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You can watch all of Monday's hearing here:

BEGINNING SOON: Tyler Robinson returns to court in the assassination of Charlie Kirk We expect a trial date may be set today. Watch along LIVE here https://t.co/lNC53S5KQQ — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) November 9, 2026

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