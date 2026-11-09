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(Updated) Tyler Robinson Trial Date Set, but Charlie Kirk's Family Faces a Long Wait for Justice

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 09, 2026 5:00 PM
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(Updated) Tyler Robinson Trial Date Set, but Charlie Kirk's Family Faces a Long Wait for Justice
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

UPDATE: Erika Kirk put out a statement Monday afternoon saying she is "deeply" disappointed by the long wait for the trial.

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ORIGINAL REPORT:

A trial date has finally been set for Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old who stands accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU) in September 2025.

Those hoping to see justice meted out quickly will be disappointed to learn that they will have to wait nearly two full years for the case to go before a jury. And that is certainly not what the Kirk family wanted.

During a hearing held Monday in Provo, Utah, Fourth District Judge Tony Graf ordered jury selection to begin on June 21, 2028, with opening statements expected to take place in early July.

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Erika Kirk had argued that the trial should begin on October 4, 2027, over two full years after her husband's murder. She hoped for the quickest possible resolution, citing the added stress a delayed trial would place on her, her two young children, and Charlie's parents and sister.

“The Kirk family deserves to have this matter resolved expeditiously,” her lawyer said.

The prosecution was looking for a January 31, 2028 start, not wanting to have the proceedings run through the 2027 holiday season, and Robinson's defense team argued they'd need until the third quarter of 2029 to be fully prepared for the capital case.

Robinson is facing seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with the September 10, 2025, shooting death of Kirk, who was addressing thousands of UVU students when he was fatally shot. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the defendant.

And while a trial date has now officially been placed on the calendar, additional motions and legal wrangling could still delay the legal proceedings.

Charlie Kirk was a beloved member of our Salem Media family, and RedState will be covering Robinson's trial from start to finish. Whenever it finally begins.

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You can watch all of Monday's hearing here:

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CRIME | ERIKA KIRK | UTAH
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