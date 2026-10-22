NFL Confuses Fans With Abrupt Cancellation Ahead of Scheduled Game in France

NFL teams are planning to go to war in France this weekend.

Not with each other on a football field. No, we are talking about preparations for a "massive" security event in Paris on Saturday.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in Paris in a game that would air at 9:30 AM eastern in the United States.

As we recently covered at RedState, French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to jedi mind trick the world into thinking that migrants aren't rampaging across the country.

Macron is now moving to ban certain protests that don't get official approval from the state.

Macron said the restrictions were intended to protect businesses, public buildings and city centers from further destruction. He blamed the weekend's violence on "actions led by radical far-left groups who aimed to bring the Republic down," along with criminals who took advantage of the unrest to loot. Sure. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said authorities were preparing a "massive" security operation to prevent another outbreak of violence on Saturday. Macron is in the "find out" phase of FAFO. And Trump, once again, can say "I told you so."

Now, we are getting word that the Pittsburgh Steelers are canceling a fan event in Paris ahead of the game.

NFL to Steelers fans in Paris: It’s not safe enough for us to host a Steelers fan party. But the game will be fine. And awesome. And there’s nothing to worry about. https://t.co/qVGlRSzxlt — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 22, 2026

We’re looking forward to welcoming fans to France for the first-ever regular season NFL game, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Following recent events in the Bastille neighborhood, and after careful consideration, we felt it appropriate not to move forward with the planned Steelers House fan event in Paris. Preparations for Sunday’s NFL Paris game at Stade de France continue as planned, with the NFL working closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. Fans can find the latest information on NFL events taking place across Paris throughout the week via the NFL OnePass app. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to Paris and Stade de France for Sunday’s game.

Umm, how about no? Last time I checked, there is rioting going on in "gay Paris."

If NFL players should suit up in riot gear and ready themselves like they are deploying to Normandy, they might want to just cancel the game.

@TheRicanMemes 😂🤣😂 now put those Riot Ready uniforms on this backdrop although maybe the Saints gotta be in white riot gear to tell them apart 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/HoMwkA3sa6 — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) October 20, 2026

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NFL teams arriving to Mercedes Benz Stadium after this dropped https://t.co/kcZCrCOmFJ — NFL Hate Memes (@NFLHateMemes) October 22, 2026

@TheRicanMemes https://t.co/l0DhhBgyKW — Unfortunate Tweets (@Joe_Bidi) October 19, 2026

It's enough to make many NFL fans to wonder why they are even hosting a game in Paris this weekend. (Or overseas. Ever. But that's a story for a different article.)

The bottom line is the NFL should send a message to the French that it's not okay to turn their country into trash and have us reward them with our sports games.

It's not like they are grateful. The French have repaid American sacrifice for saving their bacon in World War II with constant disrespect to our nation, including our president.

Now, they have taken that bacon and put it in front of their prized possessions to keep away the looters.

France is a mess, and our NFL players deserve better.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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