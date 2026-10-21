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Justice for Shani Louk: IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorist Seen Grinning in Barbaric Oct 7 Video

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 21, 2026 3:11 PM
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Justice for Shani Louk: IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorist Seen Grinning in Barbaric Oct 7 Video
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

Shani Louk's story is one that many of us won't soon forget. Or ever forget, really, because what happened to her on October 7, 2023, came to symbolize the sheer barbarity of the Hamas attack on Israel.

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Shani, a 22-year-old German-Israeli, had danced the night away with friends at the Nova Music Festival when Hamas terrorists stormed the site, murdering and kidnapping scores of young people as they ran for their lives. 

She was one of those killed, and horrifying video later emerged showing a group of terrorists proudly parading her partially clothed dead body through the streets of Gaza in the back of a pickup truck. Onlookers savagely jeered and spat at her corpse.

Shani Louk became a symbol of the October 7 brutality visited upon Israel by Hamas terrorists, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) haven't forgotten her.

Three years after the massacre, the last terrorist seen sneering and preening next to Shani's body on that truck has been eliminated. 

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Tuesday that Tamer Muhammad Ibrahim al-Sabbagh was killed in a Monday airstrike in Jabalia in northern Gaza. 

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“The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed,” the IDF said.

His death closes the book on the specific Hamas cell that was tied to Shani's abduction – three other members had previously been killed during strikes on Gaza and another was captured by Israeli forces.

Shani Louk's remains were eventually recovered by the IDF in Gaza in May 2024, months after her family learned that she had been killed during the October 7 massacre.

Justice for Shani has finally arrived.

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News Topics HAMAS | ISRAEL | TERRORISM
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