From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? The DOJ Just Massively Turned Up the Heat on Soros DA Larry Krasner

Philadelphia's Soros-backed district attorney is in a heap of trouble with the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to news that's breaking Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

The DOJ has reportedly issued grand-jury subpoenas to Larry Krasner's office as part of an investigation into potential obstruction of justice, Fox News is reporting, citing two sources who have been briefed on the matter.

BREAKING: DOJ sends grand jury subpoenas to Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner after federal judge referred him for possible criminal investigation noting allegations of perjury and obstruction of justice, sources tell Fox News https://t.co/k0hAD11qDl — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

Those subpoenas reportedly arrived at Krasner's office in recent days and are related to the criminal referral U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond made last month involving Krasner and Matthew Stiegler, one of Krasner's top deputies.

As RedState's Nick Arama previously reported, Diamond referred the duo to federal prosecutors back on September 15 after he found there was evidence suggesting that Krasner and his office may have lied to the court and interfered with a case involving a convicted murderer.

Diamond indicated at the time that evidence uncovered in the murder conviction case could constitute false statements, perjury, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. "I have thus reluctantly concluded that Philadelphia's highest law enforcement official and one of his top assistants may have violated the law," the judge wrote.

The murder case centers on Dennis Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 2009. In 2022, Krasner’s office agreed that Johnson deserved a new chance to challenge his conviction because his original lawyer had provided ineffective counsel.

Diamond found that prosecutors in Krasner’s office warned about a conflict of interest and advised that the case be handed off to the state attorney general. Krasner resisted and, according to the judge, pressured his staff to lie to the court and told them there would be “consequences” if they did speak up.

Neither Krasner nor Stiegler has been charged with a crime at this point, and the DOJ has yet to comment on the subpoenas.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at RedState, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.