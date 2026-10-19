The Left Hammers Matthew McConaughey for Making the World's Mildest Political Video Ever

Actor Matthew McConaughey committed a cardinal sin Sunday when he posted a six-minute video about the upcoming election: he didn't toe the Hollywood line and plead for America to vote for Democrats. And, boy, is he getting an earful about it.

Advertisement

McConaughey, whose famously eccentric personality makes him hard to pigeonhole, released a video called "Independent counts" just as early voting was getting underway in his home state of Texas.

In it, he encouraged voters to consider independent candidates who are on the ballot this year, saying, “Before there was ever a Republican or Democrat, there was an American.”

“I am not here today to endorse a candidate or party,” McConaughey said. “I am here endorsing two things: fairness and reality.”

He also took a swipe at the conventional wisdom surrounding independent candidates.

“They’ve been telling us for years that an independent vote is a wasted vote,” he said, before adding: “How’s that ‘unwasted’ vote been working out for you?”

McConaughey went on to argue that independents should be viewed as legitimate contenders rather than spoilers.

“Independents belong in the fight,” he said. “Not as a protest. Not as a spoiler. But as a real and potential winner on the ballot.”

Independent counts. https://t.co/N9MkKlBuIR — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) October 18, 2026

McConaughey didn't endorse MAGA or Republican candidates, of course, but that wasn't good enough for the loudmouths on the left. The fact that he didn't outright endorse the full slate of Democrat and Democratic Socialist candidates and their radical policies put him right in their crosshairs.

The attacks came fast and they came furious.

One detractor dismissed McConaughey’s message as a “ridiculous, privileged perspective,” arguing that his bank account insulates him from the consequences of encouraging voters to consider candidates outside the Democrat Party.

Another called the video “so irresponsible right now,” while others complained that the stakes are simply too high to risk anything that could possibly help Republicans.

And one went full lefty loon, going after the actor as a “white well heeled straight guy” who could supposedly afford to treat this year's election as an exercise in independence while women, minorities, and LGBT Americans suffered the consequences.

Some even dubbed him “Maga McConaughey.”

Sigh.

All of this over a video in which McConaughey stated outright that he wasn't endorsing a party or candidate.

A note of caution is due about some of the candidates masquerading as "independents": many, like Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn, are simply Democrats trying to fool voters. McConaughey, unfortunately, didn't address that reality facing voters during the midterm elections.

That caveat aside, the reaction to McConaughey’s video says plenty all by itself – he didn’t tell anyone to vote Republican, but merely suggested people make up their own minds and vote their consciences.

And, for that, he must be attacked.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.