DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Bless His Heart: Virginia AG Jay Jones Is Spoiling for an Election Day Throwdown With the Feds

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 16, 2026 3:53 PM
Advertisement
Bless His Heart: Virginia AG Jay Jones Is Spoiling for an Election Day Throwdown With the Feds
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool, File

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones – the Democrat who once fantasized about watching the children of a Republican opponent die in their mother's arms – has been busy getting ready for an Election Day throwdown with the federal government officials who intend to keep an eye on things.

Advertisement

Jones’ office, along with the Virginia Department of Elections, just issued a remarkable 10-page "election bulletin" that instructs local election officials on how to deal with federal law enforcement personnel and monitors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) who show up at polling places.

Here's what Jones et al. are advising poll workers do if the feds show up: deny them access, ask them to leave, call the local police, and document their activities. In other words, Jones plans to police the feds. 

Former Republican Virginia Delegate Tim Anderson highlighted the guidance in a long X post Friday, and he noted that election officials are being told to record identifying information about federal personnel, including badge numbers, weapons, vehicles, and their movements.

Poll workers are also advised to document complaints from voters who say the presence of federal agents makes them feel intimidated. The bulletin also advises officials to consult attorneys if federal authorities issue subpoenas for election materials.

Recommended
Ilhan Omar Sure Sounds Worried With What She Says and Does in Latest Remarks Nick Arama Kash Patel's Epic Troll Not Only Takes Down MS NOW, It Sucks in Others on Left As Well Nick Arama
Advertisement

And here's the kicker: while Jay Jones is preparing poll workers to keep tabs on federal personnel, Virginia Democrats just eliminated a longstanding Election Day process for challenging a voter's qualifications.

HB 640, which took effect July 1, repealed the law allowing qualified voters and election officers to challenge someone they believed was ineligible to vote.

So, in Virginia, questioning a voter's eligibility is out, while keeping tabs on federal agents is apparently very much in.

Priorities.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | VIRGINIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Sure Sounds Worried With What She Says and Does in Latest Remarks

Ilhan Omar Sure Sounds Worried With What She Says and Does in Latest Remarks

Nick Arama
Kash Patel's Epic Troll Not Only Takes Down MS NOW, It Sucks in Others on Left As Well

Kash Patel's Epic Troll Not Only Takes Down MS NOW, It Sucks in Others on Left As Well

Nick Arama
Secret Service No. 2 Just Resigned As 'Friendly Fire' Drone Controversy Blows Wide Open

Secret Service No. 2 Just Resigned As 'Friendly Fire' Drone Controversy Blows Wide Open

Teri Christoph

Trending on RedState Videos