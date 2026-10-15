FBI Comes Knocking After Powerful NY Dem Boss Is Accused of Some Seriously Shady Election Tactics

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating a powerful longtime Democrat Party boss from Long Island after allegations surfaced that he tried to buy votes and strong-arm his fellow party members in order to secure his reelection.

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His name is Rich Schaffer, and he has apparently chaired the Suffolk County Democratic Party for the past 26 years and just won a new term last month. That vote, however, has since been overshadowed by accusations from his former allies that he used cash offers, job threats, and other pressure tactics to keep his hold on power.

According to the New York Post, multiple local and Democrat Party officials have been interviewed by the FBI about the allegations against Schaffer.

One of the more serious allegations being made against him involves a text message he reportedly sent in the days before the party vote asking whether a committee member could be paid to miss work so he could show up and cast his ballot.

And that's just the beginning of the allegations being made against Schaffer.

FBI probes Long Island Dem party boss after claims he tried to buy votes for reelection https://t.co/EuLppIDe47 https://t.co/Y2Z5HVCKiy — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2026

Some former allies of Schaffer's have accused him of running what they described as a “Mafia-style” pressure campaign against any committee member who didn't support him. Islip Town Democrat Chairwoman Leigh-Ann Barde has alleged that Schaffer threatened her husband's job – her husband works at the Suffolk County Board of Elections – after their friendship started to erode.

Barde has demanded that Schaffer resign his position with the Democrat Party, saying, “It pains me greatly as someone who has supported, defended, and looked up to Chairman Richard Schaffer and considered him a friend — I have no choice but to call on Richard Schaffer to resign.”

For his part, Schafer says he's the victim of a politically-motivated hit job, remarking, “I can tell you that none of the allegations are true.”

The FBI isn't the only law enforcement agency investigating Schaffer's actions. The New York attorney general's office is also reviewing whistleblower complaints that have emerged from the bitter internal fight taking place among Suffolk County Democrats.

The timing here isn't exactly ideal for New York Democrats.

As RedState reported earlier this week, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing an unexpectedly competitive reelection fight against Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican. A recent poll had Hochul leading Blakeman by just three points heading into the pair's only debate Tuesday.

New York Democrats have yet another mess on their hands as they head into Election Day, with allegations of cash payments, job threats, and a bitter party power struggle serious enough to grab the FBI's attention.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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