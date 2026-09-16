DWI, Pending Assault Charges — How on Earth Did This Illegal Alien Get a Commercial Driving Permit?

Two Uzbek nationals who were allegedly in the United States illegally are now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after officers arrested them while they were working as commercial truck drivers in New Jersey.

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Questions are now once again being raised about how illegal aliens are obtaining the commercial driving licenses (CDLs) that allow them to operate big rigs on America's highways. And extra scrutiny is falling on the commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its role in granting CDLs to illegal truckers, many of whom haven't mastered the English language.

ICE announced Tuesday that Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Newark arrested Zokhid Zakhidov, 37, and Khayrullo Payzullaev, 30, during separate targeted enforcement operations on Aug. 23.

“Our field office is fully aligned with DHS’ commitment to enforcing our immigration laws and Secretary Mullin’s focus on protecting our communities and keeping dangerous individuals off our roadways,” said ICE Newark Field Office Director Arthur Wilson. “Every day, ICE officers in New Jersey are dedicated to identifying, arresting and removing individuals who are unlawfully present and who endanger the American people.”

NEW: ICE announces they've arrested two Uzbek illegal alien truck drivers in New Jersey as part of nationwide crackdown on fraudulent CDLs. One man, Zokhid Zakhidov, has a prior DUI conviction, pending assault charges, and was given a commercial learner permit by the state of New… pic.twitter.com/a9WCGVTCB5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2026

NEW: ICE announces they've arrested two Uzbek illegal alien truck drivers in New Jersey as part of nationwide crackdown on fraudulent CDLs. One man, Zokhid Zakhidov, has a prior DUI conviction, pending assault charges, and was given a commercial learner permit by the state of New York, per ICE. The other man, Khayrullo Payzullaev, has a non-domiciled CDL from the state of Pennsylvania and has been ordered detained by an immigration judge.

Both men are citizens of Uzbekistan who ICE says are in the country illegally. Zakhidov was convicted of DWI in New York back in May and also has pending assault and harassment charges. Despite his record, New York issued him a commercial learner's permit.

Payzullaev, meanwhile, was carrying a non-domiciled CDL issued by Pennsylvania. An immigration judge had ordered him detained in July, and he remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

As mentioned above, Pennsylvania has already come under federal scrutiny for issuing CDLs to illegal aliens, some of whom have been involved in deadly crashes. Regulators found serious problems with the commonwealth's program, including the fact that the licenses they issued often extended beyond drivers' authorized periods of stay in the U.S.

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The problems were serious enough that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold nearly $75 million in federal highway funding unless Pennsylvania cleans up its program.

If Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) has his eyes on a 2028 presidential run, the commonwealth's CDL mess isn't exactly the kind of baggage he'll want to carry with him onto the national stage.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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