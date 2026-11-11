Morning Minute: Thank You

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

So Much for Democracy: Seattle’s Socialist Mayor Has a Plan for Voters Who Didn’t Vote Her Way

Democrats spent years warning that democracy itself was on the ballot. Then the ballot came back with an answer they didn't like, and the mayor of Washington's largest city decided the will of the people no longer matters

Texas Gun Owners Just Got a Preview of Life Under Democrats, and It’s Already Getting Ugly

Fortunately, one firewall remains. Republicans still control the Texas Senate, and they've made clear they won't roll over and show their belly when it comes to Second Amendment protections. "Texas stands as long as the Texas Senate Republican caucus holds the line," state Sen. Charles Schwertner wrote on election night. "We will."

'Seditious Six' Member Slips and Makes Telling Admission About Attempt to Impeach Hegseth

In the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, critics of the effort, including Hegseth himself, observed that the impeachment attempt, which was supported by revenge-hungry Democrats, was not about anything legitimately impeachable but rather policy differences with the president - which is not something the impeachment tool is supposed to be used for.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — San Francisco Theater Company Asks the Unthinkable: What If We Bought a Gun?

Who knows? Maybe someone in the audience will even decide to buy a gun of their own. They'll just have to leave San Francisco to do it.

HotAir — Not So Fast on Colorado Gender Victories: The Legislature Has the Final Say, Not the Voters

But this is Colorado, and the ballot measures were not Constitutional Amendments, but the passage of statutes proposed by citizens. And statutes can be changed, and not just by citizens. The legislature has the final say, and it looks ready to say "No, thank you" to some or all parts of these statutes.

PJ Media — Hegseth Brings Flamethrower to Massie's 'Farcical' Impeachment 'Sabotage'

Far from eliding the underpinnings of Massie's impeachment articles, Hegseth hit them dead-on and put them in a historical context that showed them to be reckless and personal.

Townhall — John Thune Got Roasted on Social Media Again and What He Said Afterward Didn't Help

The House got things done, and the Senate would just let it die in quicksand. The circus over DHS funding last Presidents' Day weekend and the now-dead Save America Act—Thune is an exceptional leader at crashing into the guardrails. And now, we’re entrusting him to fight as the minority leader. I’m prepared to be a doormat.

Twitchy — Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Hey, Bieri put in some real shoe-leather journalism there. She and a cameraman stopped in at an African fusion bistro in a bad part of town at lunchtime, and the dining room wasn't full, even though Musk had claimed that "the restaurants are full." Musk was totally outed as a liar.

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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Well...Tuesday wound up being a tad anticlimactic on the GOP leadership tussle front for the critters — unsurprisingly, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) snagged the Minority Leader spot in the House and...underwhelmingly, Sen. John Thune (SD) held onto the top spot for Republicans in the Senate.

Jim Jordan Defeats Steve Scalise to Lead House Republicans After Midterm Disaster

Senate GOP Demands a Reckoning, Then Sticks With John Thune Anyway

There's only one committee hearing/meeting set for Wednesday:

House Education and Workforce, Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee — "The Rise of Sports Gambling on College Campuses"

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Arlington National Cemetery — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Arlington National Cemetery — Arlington National Cemetery

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the 2026 National Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony — Arlington National Cemetery

11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Veterans Day Remarks — Arlington National Cemetery

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Arlington National Cemetery en route the White House — Arlington National Cemetery

— THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House — The White House

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Ostensibly a "quiet" day for the President. We'll see...

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Dir. Federal Bureau of Investigation - Kash Patel — On Tuesday, Patel highlighted the indictment of three Iranian-backed operatives for their alleged role in several attacks/attempted attacks, including the plot against RAF Fairford last month.

Three Iranian-backed operatives have been indicted on eight counts for their alleged roles in nearly 20 terrorist attacks and attempted attacks across the U.S. and Europe — including a foiled plot targeting a military base housing American troops. In just 21 months, we’ve disrupted more than 1,300 terrorists and made nearly 7,000 FTO-related arrests — a 1,057% increase. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who threaten Americans and our national security. — DKP 🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 11, 2026

Iranian Operative Helped Coordinate UK Air Base Terror Plot From US Prison

Full Court Press...

We had a handful of notable court decisions on Tuesday, including:

✅ In Dickinson v. Trump (Portland ICE protests), 9th Circuit VACATES a preliminary injunction restricting federal officers' use of crowd-control weapons and VACATES provisional class certification.

✅ In Reach Community Development v. DHS (tear gas near Portland ICE facility), 9th Circuit VACATES a preliminary injunction restricting federal officers' use of chemical crowd-control agents, holding 2–1 that the plaintiffs failed to establish a historically rooted substantive due process right against incidental exposure to those agents.

❌ In Abramowitz v. Lake (Voice of America leadership), the D.C. Circuit AFFIRMS a permanent injunction barring the Trump administration from removing VOA Director Michael Abramowitz without approval from the International Broadcasting Advisory Board, holding that Congress's statutory removal procedures are constitutional and enforceable in district court.

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You're Fired! Not So Fast, Says DC Circuit in Voice of America Showdown

9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Two Wins in Portland ICE Protest Cases — With a Dobbs Twist

No oral argument at the Supreme Court today as it's Veterans Day.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

GOP congressional leadership may be set now, but the Dems still have to select theirs — House Democrats are expected to hold their party elections next week, while Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick in early December.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

Today being Veterans Day, I want to take this opportunity, very simply, to thank all those who have served our country.

I have an app I recently downloaded that includes a Quote of the Day. Today's is:

"Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened." — Billy Graham

For all those who've served, may their sacrifice be honored and their bravery serve as inspiration.

Thank you. 🫡 🇺🇸

LIGHTER FARE

I want to bound through life with this level of joy.

A woman said that the pet deer she raised and named Cheryl listens better than her kids. https://t.co/5WK1TfNQ1u — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 11, 2026

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