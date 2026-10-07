Morning Minute: I Haven't Forgotten

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

A Blue Wave or a 'Red Undertow'?

And finally, there is the concerning stat for the Democrats that the U.S. is experiencing a huge drop in mail-in voting nationwide, especially in Democrat-leaning areas. This is not a good sign of strong Democrat turnout.

Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

It's all one big club, and nobody with any moral decency appears to be in it.

Chilling: DOJ Shares New Details in Arrest of Transgender Suspect Tied to Canadian Mass Shooting

In an update to this story, the DOJ announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect in connection to this case: a man named James Cody Bryant, who is 30 years old and resides in Washington state. Mr. Bryant is being charged with "conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country." What else did we learn? Bryant also identifies as female. Here are some of the other details released by the DOJ.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Two Armed Men, One Stupid Argument and a Lesson for Gun Owners

If you're carrying a gun, you don't need to have the last word. Sometimes the smartest thing an armed citizen can say is nothing at all.

HotAir — For the Sake of Democracy (I Guess) and the WNBA, Sophie Cunningham Has Got to Go

That's not a 'sports' writer worried about the purity of the game

That's a battleaxe grinding...

a frightening and unpleasant older woman with strong opinions

...who's had her comfortable little rainbow-flagged cottage in the unicorn bubble world popped by people she doesn't like.

PJ Media — Hate to Burst Your Bubble, but USAID Didn't Cause the Rightward Swing in Latin America

USAID was a small, politically tilted program in a region whose elections have been decided by crime, prices, and the ghost of Venezuelan oil diplomacy. Ending it was the right thing to do. Claiming it produced the rightward swing sounds good, but it's simply not accurate, and recognizing the real reasons for the change is the only way to nurture them into a long-term, sustainable movement

Townhall — I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case

Hanna Stotland did something remarkable: she offered a fair, reasoned, and nuanced take on the Cornell case that’s already ginned up fury among the usual suspects — all of which has happened before, even after all the evidence has been reexamined.

Twitchy — TWO Navarros Earn a Fresh 'Scott Jennings Face' for Doubling Down on Lies About Trump

The Left doesn't really have any message to run ON for the midterms, so they might as well try to gin up as much Trump hate as they can to make sure Republicans lose in November.



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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters are out. Let's take a look-see at what's going on in those highly contested congressional races...

Michigan Democrats Spell Trouble for El-Sayed — and It Might Be Too Late to Fix It

Troy Jackson Stumbles in Debate, Then Susan Collins Smokes Him on His Record

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Wednesday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement — Oval Office

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to San Antonio, Texas — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in San Antonio, Texas — San Antonio, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Freeman Coliseum

— THE PRESIDENT departs San Antonio, Texas en route to the White House — San Antonio, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Homeland Security - Markwayne Mullin — Mullin had a very succinct response to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) insistence that, "Our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers, but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here."

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No. Never. Not going to happen. — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) October 6, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had one court decision of note on Tuesday:

❌ In Urban Sustainability Directors Network v. Department of Agriculture (federal grant terminations) — Judge Beryl Howell (D.C.) GRANTS in part, DENIES in part admin’s motion to dismiss, allowing claims challenging the alleged mass termination of grants to proceed; DENIES the government’s motion to vacate the discovery schedule and plaintiffs’ motion for sanctions.

And the Supreme Court rounds out its first week of oral argument in the 2026 term with:

Dept. of Air Force v. Guahan — 1. Whether the federal government's submission to a state or territorial regulator of an application to renew a RCRA permit is "final agency action" that is immediately reviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. 704. 2. Whether the federal government must comply with the general environmental review procedures of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, 42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq., before submitting a permit-renewal application under RCRA, which sets forth its own specific procedures to review environmental impacts in the context of hazardous-waste treatment.



COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump, as noted above, heads to Texas later today, and then Syracuse, New York. On Saturday, he'll be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama-Georgia game.

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Secretary of State Rubio is overseas, traveling to Reykjavík, Iceland, Athens, Greece, and Lisbon, Portugal this week. I expect he'll have a few things to say/share along the way.

And the Supreme Court will be back next Tuesday and Wednesday to hear oral argument in two more cases.

MORNING MUSING

With today marking the three-year anniversary of the horrific October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, I wanted to acknowledge the occasion, but to be honest, the words still escape me. So, I'll simply say this: No, I haven't forgotten.

LIGHTER FARE

This is likely fake...but accurate.

Apparently, bears know the rule: if a cat sits on your lap, you can't move. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/v36RgYRIyJ — Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) October 6, 2026

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