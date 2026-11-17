In the aftermath of the nationwide ground stop that was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this past Friday afternoon and which lasted for several hours, many across America and certainly in Washington, D.C., of course, have been wondering out loud: "What exactly happened and why How can we prevent it from happening in the future?"

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Some Democrats have proclaimed without evidence that it was in part because of DOGE cuts, while others have (wrongly) suggested that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is just "sitting on" $12 billion in unspent congressional funding while some of the existing problems in the airline industry continue to manifest themselves.

As he has done since the start of his tenure, though, Duffy has been laying out the facts about what the Trump administration has been trying to do since Day One to modernize an antiquated system that predates this administration. He has also stressed that dangerously woke policies like those implemented by the previous DOT secretary, Pete Buttigieg, under the Biden-Harris administration, are ones that his department has been in the process of painstakingly unraveling. See also: Sean Duffy's Brilliant War on Pete Buttigieg.

He did so again on Tuesday during a Capitol Hill press briefing after meeting with Republican senators. On the billions he is supposedly "sitting on," here's how Duffy explained it:

I've been pounding the drum about the need for investment in aviation–that [it's been] neglected. Our system is old. It's showing its age. We have to make the investments. Congress gave me a historic down payment of $12.5 billion. Now, I've heard some people say, well, you haven't spent the money, right? Where's all the money? So let me just explain that to you all. What's happening here? The Congress gave us very specific categories in which we had to spend the money, and so because our airspace is so big, we have so much equipment in the airspace. I can't go to, say, a Best Buy and just take it off the shelf. We actually have to order the equipment. And then the companies that get the contracts, they actually have to build the equipment for us to then take possession. The senators in here would have been very annoyed had I prepaid for the equipment. So I only pay when they deliver. So we've had a lot of radios and voice switches and surface awareness systems that have been delivered, but not all of them. So I still hold some of that money. A good example is that we haven't built radar in America for 30 years. And I thought that if we're going to have a historic buy for radar, we should build those radars in America with American workers. So the companies that got the contract, they set up facilities in America, one in Florida, one in Kansas, and they're building those radars. They have a contract with us to purchase the radar. Well, I haven't taken the delivery of those radars yet. In a few months, I'm going to. And when I do, when I receive them, I'll pay for them… I only am going to pay when they deliver. And I think the point here is all the money has been set aside for this mission of modernizing the airspace.

WATCH: @SecDuffy dispels the Fake News that the Administration is just sitting on the $12.5B ATC modernization funding from the Working Families Tax Cuts. https://t.co/YlcE6mJ8Q9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

Additionally, he reiterated points he's previously made about the urgency behind the DOT's funding request, stating that "we need a new mesh network, that is state of the art, that's resilient. I've asked for money to build that new network."

He described the software they currently have, which he said was developed 30 years ago, as something that "works" and was "functional" but stated that "the advancements in software... will give us far greater safety and far more efficiency in the airspace." He also emphasized that some of the existing infrastructure, like ATC towers, was severely outdated, with some being built in the 1960s, and he again called on Congress to "invest" in that infrastructure so airports would be better equipped for modern times and modern situations.

.@SecDuffy details the request for funding to finish the job on air traffic control modernization. "We're all working together to make sure people stay safe and we have the right equipment and technology in our airspace... I hope that the Congress joins us." https://t.co/chBGCPku7b — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

Duffy also explained how some of what they're doing to revamp technology has been accomplished much faster than it was during the Biden-Harris administration:

.@SecDuffy: In four years, Biden transitioned 19% of the old network from copper to fiber or analog to digital. In just one year, we've done over 50% — so we're moving at a different speed because we think the moment is NOW to actually fix the system. https://t.co/1hJqHBz7B9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

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When asked if he was calling for the funding to be passed "on party lines" in the lame-duck session, Duffy pushed back and noted he had good working relationships with both parties and that he was going to "let them work their process," though he maintained that this should easily be a bipartisan issue and that it was important this be done sooner rather than later:

So I have — I have met with Democrats. I’ve spent hours on the phone with Democrats, get along with them. Well, they understand this issue. By the way, I’ve talked — this is not — I’m not talking about this just because of Friday. I’ve been talking about this. Every month, I bring it up to the Democrats and Republicans. How the Congress is going to do it — I had the privilege of serving in the House for nine years. I’m not going to tell them how to do their work, but I’m telling everybody what we need. I’m making a nice ask, and I’m going to — I’m going to let them work their process. And whether it’s on a party line vote or if it’s a bipartisan vote, I do think this is this is one moment in a very charged political environment, one moment where almost all Americans and bipartisan members of both bodies are kind of in agreement that we should we should lean in and do it. So, how they do their work, I’ll — we’ll watch that together.

NBC’s @SahilKapur: “Just to be clear, are you asking Republicans to pass this funding request on party lines? And if not, why not also meet with Democrats when you’re going to need their votes?” @SecDuffy: “That’s a great question. So I have — I have met with Democrats. I’ve spent hours on the phone with Democrats, get along with them. Well, they understand this issue. By the way, I’ve talked — this is not — I’m not talking about this just because of Friday. I’ve been talking about this. Every month, I bring it up to the Democrats and Republicans. How the Congress is going to do it — I had the privilege of serving in the House for nine years. I’m not going to tell them how to do their work, but I’m telling everybody what we need. I’m making a nice ask, and I’m going to — I’m going to let them work their process. And whether it’s on a party line vote or if it’s a bipartisan vote, I do think this is this is one moment in a very charged political environment, one moment where almost all Americans and bipartisan members of both bodies are kind of in agreement that we should we should lean in and do it. So, how they do their work, I’ll — we’ll watch that together.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 17, 2026

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The full press conference, where Duffy appeared alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, can be watched below:

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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