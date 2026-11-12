Hot Takes: Leftist 'Comedian' Learns the Joke's on Him After Twisted Ambush on Hyde-Smith's Staffers

Though there are (amazingly) still ballots to count and races to be called around the country, the midterm elections are, for the most part, over. New members of the House and Senate have started their orientations; leadership battles are ongoing (on the Democrat side), and people who either lost their reelection bids or didn't run again are beginning the process of wrapping up their time in office before the next person takes over.

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For the staff members of elected officials, elections can be a scary time, because if your boss loses their reelection bid, that means you'll be out of a job and will have to find another one.

It took over a week after Election Day for the race between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and her Democrat opponent, 16th Circuit Court District Attorney Scott Colom, to be decided. When it was, we learned that Colom won, becoming the first Democrat senator elected in Mississippi since 1982.

But sometime before the race was called, a leftist "comedian" by the name of Walter Masterson pulled a pathetic stunt in which he went into what looks like one of her field offices and told staffers the AP had called it for Colom. He says in the tweet that he "popped in to let Cindy know she lost," but he didn't talk to the senator. He mocked the speechless staffers over a statement on "picking another protein" made during the campaign by Hyde-Smith instead:

We popped in to let Cindy know she lost. Congrats Scott Colom on being the first Black Senator in Mississippi since 1881. https://t.co/xCWCSSipid — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) November 11, 2026

Just pathetic. These staffers aren't elected, are probably underpaid and overworked like many other congressional workers are, and they certainly didn't sign up to have to put up with garbage like this. Imagine thinking this was "funny" or "edgy."

Though some leftist trolls dug Masteron's "joke," it mostly fell flat with people on both sides of the aisle on X.

Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson observed:

I don’t care what your politics are, treating young staff assistants and interns like this (while filming them) for clicks online is disgusting behavior. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 12, 2026

Hannah Spengler, Chief of Staff to Democrat Rep. Don Davis (NC-01), wrote:

Aside from all that has already been said, this genuinely makes me wonder if Walter Masterson understands the difference between politics and constituent services. A lot of the young people who come to DC to work in these offices are: 1. not political; 2. could have different political views than the Member they work for; and 3. oftentimes are constituents themselves, wanting to give back to their communities. Just a weird attempt at a dunk, IMO.

I present to you, in two images, the disconnect between how Colom won versus how nutty very online lefties think Colom won https://t.co/A9RJ8KVrc5 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 12, 2026

Imagine being a middle aged man and spending your time harassing 25-year-old congressional staffers. Sad life! https://t.co/O3Rd1k7tfk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2026

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Trolling an underpaid 23 year-old receptionist.



Stunning. Brave. — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 12, 2026

I’m a Scott Colom fanatic, but this SUCKS. Exploiting his historic victory to harass young staffers (while being spectacularly unfunny) doesn’t make you edgy or provocative. It makes you a bottom-feeding engagement whore. — Aaron Carr (@aaronAcarr) November 12, 2026

Eagle-eyed journalist Andy Ngo also noticed something else:

This is the leftist who was rallying on the same side as the jihadists who tried to kill “Islamophobes” in New York with a bomb. https://t.co/kRRFbxKDCB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2026

Javon Price, who previously worked as a congressional staffer for Florida Gov.-elect Byron Donalds (R), nailed it:

I’ve probably watched this video a dozen times now. Setting aside the disgusting harassment of staffers who had just learned they were about to be unemployed, I think it also captures the Democrat mentality heading into 2028. They’re boastful, egotistical, and outright arrogant. I fully expect them to overplay their hand and piss a lot of people off in the process.

I’ve probably watched this video a dozen times now. Setting aside the disgusting harassment of staffers who had just learned they were about to be unemployed, I think it also captures the Democrat mentality heading into 2028. They’re boastful, egotistical, and outright arrogant. I fully expect them to overplay their hand and piss a lot of people off in the process. — Javon Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonPrice) November 12, 2026

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They always do. They simply cannot help themselves.

Relatedly, why do leftist "comedians" have to be such <self-edited>?

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