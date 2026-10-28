Report: Mary Peltola's Alaska Ballot Scheme Just Got a Whole Lot More Serious

The bombshell Mary Peltola story — reported by the left-leaning New York Times, of all outlets — continues to rock Alaska.

Turns out the feds have been looking into this matter for quite some time.

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In a nutshell, Dems recruited a historically non-political retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan, who is from a tiny fishing village, to run for Senate against the GOP incumbent, also named... Dan Sullivan.

The Times report alleges that Peltola campaign was in on the ruse to confuse Alaska voters, as our resident Alaskan Ward Clark wrote earlier Wednesday. Peltola is the Democrat Senate candidate in Alaska's weird ranked-choice voting system.

Now the plot thickens even more, as a Wednesday report alleges that federal investigators are looking into the shenanigans — and have actually been on the case for quite some time:

Federal prosecutors are conducting an "aggressive criminal investigation" into how a second candidate named Dan Sullivan secured a spot on Alaska's Senate ballot, two sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News. The investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Alaska, has been underway for several months but intensified following a New York Times report detailing an alleged Democrat effort to recruit spoiler candidates to siphon votes from incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan.

BREAKING: NYT reports that operatives with Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign were behind the effort to find & recruit a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Senator Dan S. Sullivan in an effort to confuse voters and peel votes… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 28, 2026

BREAKING: NYT reports that operatives with Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign were behind the effort to find & recruit a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Senator Dan S. Sullivan in an effort to confuse voters and peel votes from him.

Things could heat up really quickly:

Multiple grand jury subpoenas are expected to be issued in the coming hours and days, according to the sources.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: The DOJ has been pursuing an "AGGRESSIVE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION" into the FAKE Dan Sullivan who was placed on the ballot by Democrats in Alaska, per Fox's @davidspunt



MULTIPLE grand jury subpoenas are expected to go out imminently, to investigate the scheme… pic.twitter.com/jryF2wivFx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: The DOJ has been pursuing an "AGGRESSIVE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION" into the FAKE Dan Sullivan who was placed on the ballot by Democrats in Alaska, per Fox's @davidspunt. MULTIPLE grand jury subpoenas are expected to go out imminently, to investigate the scheme behind placing Sullivan on the ballot, which will include orders sent to CELL PHONE CARRIERS to preserve records. This is a potential DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS case, as the scheme was intended to DECEIVE Alaskan voters, sources tell Fox. This news comes shortly after President Trump said Democrat Mary Peltola and the fake Dan Sullivan should be PROSECUTED, but it seems that's already in the works! 🔥

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The report says that investigators intend to go after texts and emails that would establish a timeline surrounding Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. (the “fake” Dan)’s candidacy. They’re looking into charges involving potential deprivation of voters’ rights, and they plan to keep digging even after the midterms are over.

Peltola and Co. could be in for a long, cold winter indeed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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