Dems Aren't Even Sworn in, and AOC Already Has SCOTUS in Her Sights — But She Has a Big Math Problem

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) told CNN's Manu Raju this week that Democrats should leave "all options on the table" when they take control of Congress in January, including impeaching Supreme Court justices.

Advertisement

"How high do you go? Do you try to impeach Trump?" Raju asked.

“I think we should leave all options on the table, absolutely," she said. "I mean, of course, this Supreme Court as well, has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality. And they're pointing at impeachment.”

"We'll see. We'll approach it, but I think all options are on the table."

Democrats have no real plan to help the American people. CNN: “Do you try to impeach Trump?” AOC: “I think we should leave all options on the table, absolutely.” https://t.co/yzRx15tq0S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2026

Impeachment because the Supreme Court "legalized a lot."

That reasoning, combined with her eyes constantly shifting skyward in an attempt to collect her thought (keeping it singular on purpose), is a good reminder that AOC and her pre-teen intellect are the gift that keeps on giving. When they go low, she goes weapons-grade dumb. Always.

Democrats have made it clear they'd like to stack the Supreme Court, so she took that level of radicalism and decided they should impeach justices for ruling in favor of the law and the Constitution.

She didn't name any individual justices or spell out what conduct would warrant that kind of action. Is the justice who committed high crimes and misdemeanors in the room with us right now, Alexandria?

Despite not naming names in that moment, the main targets are pretty obvious. In July 2024, she introduced articles of impeachment against Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. The Republican-controlled House didn't take them up.

Leave it to a Democrat to try to impeach a historic black figure, the second African American to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and the longest-serving Black justice in American history.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes that Ocasio-Cortez "is suggesting a type of collective guilt for 'high crimes and misdemeanors.'"

He argued that Democrats have been calling for the impeachment of conservative justices for years "on specious grounds."

"Democrats appear to be adopting an 'impeach-them-all-and-let-God-sort-them-out' approach to the upcoming session of Congress," Turley warned.

Is anyone surprised? Not incoming House Minority Leader Jim Jordan (OH-4). Jordan told Sean Hannity there would be another run at the president and many, many others.

Incoming House Minority Leader Jim Jordan predicts Democrats will pursue a third impeachment of President Trump and target potential 2028 Republican presidential candidates:



“There’ll be a third impeachment. They can’t help themselves. They’re going to go after everyone in the… pic.twitter.com/b2eU0cztkE — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 12, 2026

"There'll be a third impeachment. They can't help themselves," Jordan said. "They're going to go after everyone in the Cabinet. We've already seen that with Secretary of War Hegseth. They're going to go after people in the private sector, which I think is ridiculous."

Ocasio-Cortez has a problem, though, and it's a math problem. Which has almost assuredly been a lifelong problem.

The House can impeach a justice with a simple majority, which Democrats will have. Removing one takes a two-thirds vote in the Senate, or 67 votes if all 100 senators are present. NBC News currently has Democrats at 55 seats and Republicans at 44, with Alaska still uncalled. That means Democrats would need about 11 or 12 Republican votes, depending on how Alaska lands.

Advertisement

You're simply not going to see that level of defection regarding Supreme Court justices.

"Since Democrats do not have enough votes to overcome a veto, they are looking at gridlock on legislation. What they can offer is rage in the form of investigations and impeachments," Turley explained.

"In the meantime, the Democratic Party is sounding like a party of berserkers. There is little recognition of the dangerous, destabilizing impact of such actions on our constitutional system."

Only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached. The House impeached Samuel Chase in 1804, and the Senate acquitted him the following year.

Democrats haven't even been sworn in yet, and Ocasio-Cortez already has the Supreme Court in her sights. Actually getting a justice off the bench is another matter, and she doesn't have the votes. But it's a clear indicator that there is no institution in this nation that her party is unwilling to tear down.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.